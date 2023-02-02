https://sputniknews.com/20230202/more-than-400000-texans-are-without-power-after-dangerous-winter-storm-consumes-region-1106935512.html

More Than 400,000 Texans Are Without Power After Dangerous Winter Storm Consumes Region

More Than 400,000 Texans Are Without Power After Dangerous Winter Storm Consumes Region

A dangerous winter storm washed over Texas this week causing cars to slide off of highways or otherwise crash into each-other, and has led to a massive power outage for more than 425,000 customers in the Lone Star State as of Thursday.

2023-02-02T22:46+0000

2023-02-02T22:46+0000

2023-02-02T22:40+0000

americas

weather

extreme weather

national weather service

cold weather

texas

texas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/02/1106935366_1:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_fc224450f0a2f4548b8acb61a06cbeda.png

A dangerous winter storm washed over Texas this week causing cars to slide off of highways or otherwise crash into each-other, and has led to a massive power outage for more than 425,000 customers in the Lone Star State as of Thursday. Repair for damaged lines could take until Friday evening, with temperatures in Houston expected to drop to a low of 39 degrees on Thursday night and 37 degrees on Friday night.“The prolonged and damaging ice storm that has impacted a large region from Texas to Tennessee is forecast to finally come to an end today as a final surge of moisture slides eastward,” the National Weather Service said. “Highs will return into the 40s and 50s by Friday, likely eliminating any icy concerns.”Across the state on Thursday afternoon, more than 425,000 customers in both businesses and homes in eastern and central Texas were left without power with 150,000 of those being served by Austin Energy. The company has warned customers that repairs could take until 6 p.m. local time on Friday. Meanwhile, schools and colleges and even the government have all had to close.CNN reported that Arkansas and Tennessee were also impacted by the winter storm.Roads were slick with ice in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Driving conditions, which have already led to seven car-related deaths since Monday, are expected to worsen with freezing rain forecasted for Thursday afternoon. More than 250 flights leaving the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were also canceled on Thursday.Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “Approximately 1,600 roads have been impacted. TxDOT has used 1.3 million gallons of brine and other material to treat the roadways.”Austin Mayor Kirk Watson promised an update to the city’s emergency communications after city officials failed to warn the public about the storm and its subsequent power outages.The storm will make its way to New England and will bring with it the coldest wind chills seen in decades with some areas reaching 50 degrees below zero. Across the Northeast more than 15 million people will be placed under wind chill warnings or advisories beginning early Friday morning through the weekend. Thankfully, temperatures will rise again by Sunday afternoon.Extreme wind chills such as these could cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.“The wind chills are something northern and eastern Maine has not seen since similar outbreaks in 1982 and 1988,” the weather service added.The frigid temperatures are expected to thrash Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. They will also affect parts of northern New Jersey, northeast Pennsylvania and much of New York state, as well as New York City and Long Island. Temperatures for these areas are expected to plummet to 15 to 25 degrees below zero.Northern New England and northern New York’s wind chills will make the winter air even more blisteringly cold, with temperatures dipping between 35 and 50 degrees below zero.“New Yorkers across the state will experience dangerously cold temperatures and life-threatening wind chills this weekend,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement Thursday.“Now is the time to prepare: plan to limit your time outdoors this weekend and know where to take shelter. Take all necessary precautions to ensure your residence is safely heated and use caution if you plan to use an alternative heat source, such as a space heater.”Boston will experience temperatures of 27 degrees below zero. The mayor, Michelle Wu, also declared a cold emergency for the city which will last from Friday until Sunday and urged residents to “take precautions, stay warm and safe, and check on your neighbors during this cold emergency.”

americas

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

texas, winter storm, power outage