Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, at a meeting with Chinese First Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, spoke in favor of restoring face-to-face contacts, mutual tourism and exchanges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"In the light of the lifting of quarantine restrictions, a common opinion was expressed on the expediency of promptly restoring the dynamics of face-to-face contacts, mutual tourism, human and humanitarian exchanges between our countries," the ministry's statement says. Lavrov praised cooperation with Beijing in the UN, BRICS, SCO and other international organizations, the ministry said. "A number of topical issues on the bilateral, global and regional agenda were discussed. A positive assessment was given to the constructive dialogue and the high level of bilateral coordination within the UN, BRICS, SCO, other international organizations and associations, which fully meets the partnership and trust-based nature of relations between our countries," it said. Lavrov and Ma confirmed their joint intention to protect the sovereignty of both countries and together build a more just multipolar world order, the ministry said. Lavrov and Ma jointly noted the rejection of confrontational policies and attempts by individual countries to interfere in the internal affairs of other states, to restrain their development by sanctions and other illegitimate methods, it said. "During the conversation, Sergey Lavrov highly appreciated the current state of relations between Russia and China, which are dynamically developing in line with the agreements reached during the conversation between the leaders of the two countries on December 30, 2022. Issues of their practical implementation were discussed," the ministry stressed.
Lavrov Meets Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister, Vows Restoring Contacts, Tourism

16:46 GMT 02.02.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, at a meeting with Chinese First Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, spoke in favor of restoring face-to-face contacts, mutual tourism and exchanges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"In the light of the lifting of quarantine restrictions, a common opinion was expressed on the expediency of promptly restoring the dynamics of face-to-face contacts, mutual tourism, human and humanitarian exchanges between our countries," the ministry's statement says.
Lavrov praised cooperation with Beijing in the UN, BRICS, SCO and other international organizations, the ministry said.
"A number of topical issues on the bilateral, global and regional agenda were discussed. A positive assessment was given to the constructive dialogue and the high level of bilateral coordination within the UN, BRICS, SCO, other international organizations and associations, which fully meets the partnership and trust-based nature of relations between our countries," it said.
Lavrov and Ma confirmed their joint intention to protect the sovereignty of both countries and together build a more just multipolar world order, the ministry said.
Lavrov and Ma jointly noted the rejection of confrontational policies and attempts by individual countries to interfere in the internal affairs of other states, to restrain their development by sanctions and other illegitimate methods, it said.
"During the conversation, Sergey Lavrov highly appreciated the current state of relations between Russia and China, which are dynamically developing in line with the agreements reached during the conversation between the leaders of the two countries on December 30, 2022. Issues of their practical implementation were discussed," the ministry stressed.
