International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/israel-sudan-agree-to-formalize-ties---israeli-foreign-ministry-1106934927.html
Israel, Sudan Agree to Formalize Ties - Israeli Foreign Ministry
Israel, Sudan Agree to Formalize Ties - Israeli Foreign Ministry
Israel and Sudan agreed Thursday to move forward with the normalization process and formalize their relationship once the North African nation transitions to civilian rule.
2023-02-02T21:28+0000
2023-02-02T21:22+0000
world
israel
sudan
normalization of ties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093223684_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c0afe40d4638eabd1e8724ad94c84de.jpg
The pact was made during a one-day visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to Khartoum, which is the first official trip to the Sudanese capital by a top Israeli diplomat. He met with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council. "During the visit, which was made with the consent of the US, the parties finalized the text of the agreement," the Israeli foreign ministry said. Israel and Sudan agreed in 2021 to normalize diplomatic ties but their relationship was never formalized. In return, the United States said it would remove Sudan from its list of state-sponsors of terrorism.
https://sputniknews.com/20220913/kushner-claims-six-additional-countries-considered-normalizing-ties-with-israel-under-trump-1100737476.html
israel
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093223684_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c45b5b436bcd4d532132524fec2ff464.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, sudan, normalization of ties, israeli foreign ministry
israel, sudan, normalization of ties, israeli foreign ministry

Israel, Sudan Agree to Formalize Ties - Israeli Foreign Ministry

21:28 GMT 02.02.2023
© AP Photo / Sebastian ScheinerIsraeli protesters carry large Israeli flag (File)
Israeli protesters carry large Israeli flag (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2023
© AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel and Sudan agreed Thursday to move forward with the normalization process and formalize their relationship once the North African nation transitions to civilian rule.
The pact was made during a one-day visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to Khartoum, which is the first official trip to the Sudanese capital by a top Israeli diplomat. He met with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council.
"During the visit, which was made with the consent of the US, the parties finalized the text of the agreement," the Israeli foreign ministry said.
"The signing ceremony is expected to take place after the transfer of power in Sudan to a civilian government."
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks to reporters at the guest house next to the royal palace in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2022
World
Kushner Claims Six Additional Countries Considered Normalizing Ties With Israel Under Trump
13 September 2022, 18:16 GMT
Israel and Sudan agreed in 2021 to normalize diplomatic ties but their relationship was never formalized. In return, the United States said it would remove Sudan from its list of state-sponsors of terrorism.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала