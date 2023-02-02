https://sputniknews.com/20230202/israel-sudan-agree-to-formalize-ties---israeli-foreign-ministry-1106934927.html

Israel, Sudan Agree to Formalize Ties - Israeli Foreign Ministry

Israel, Sudan Agree to Formalize Ties - Israeli Foreign Ministry

Israel and Sudan agreed Thursday to move forward with the normalization process and formalize their relationship once the North African nation transitions to civilian rule.

2023-02-02T21:28+0000

2023-02-02T21:28+0000

2023-02-02T21:22+0000

world

israel

sudan

normalization of ties

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093223684_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c0afe40d4638eabd1e8724ad94c84de.jpg

The pact was made during a one-day visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to Khartoum, which is the first official trip to the Sudanese capital by a top Israeli diplomat. He met with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council. "During the visit, which was made with the consent of the US, the parties finalized the text of the agreement," the Israeli foreign ministry said. Israel and Sudan agreed in 2021 to normalize diplomatic ties but their relationship was never formalized. In return, the United States said it would remove Sudan from its list of state-sponsors of terrorism.

https://sputniknews.com/20220913/kushner-claims-six-additional-countries-considered-normalizing-ties-with-israel-under-trump-1100737476.html

israel

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, sudan, normalization of ties, israeli foreign ministry