https://sputniknews.com/20230202/israel-sudan-agree-to-formalize-ties---israeli-foreign-ministry-1106934927.html
Israel, Sudan Agree to Formalize Ties - Israeli Foreign Ministry
Israel, Sudan Agree to Formalize Ties - Israeli Foreign Ministry
Israel and Sudan agreed Thursday to move forward with the normalization process and formalize their relationship once the North African nation transitions to civilian rule.
2023-02-02T21:28+0000
2023-02-02T21:28+0000
2023-02-02T21:22+0000
world
israel
sudan
normalization of ties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093223684_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c0afe40d4638eabd1e8724ad94c84de.jpg
The pact was made during a one-day visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to Khartoum, which is the first official trip to the Sudanese capital by a top Israeli diplomat. He met with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council. "During the visit, which was made with the consent of the US, the parties finalized the text of the agreement," the Israeli foreign ministry said. Israel and Sudan agreed in 2021 to normalize diplomatic ties but their relationship was never formalized. In return, the United States said it would remove Sudan from its list of state-sponsors of terrorism.
https://sputniknews.com/20220913/kushner-claims-six-additional-countries-considered-normalizing-ties-with-israel-under-trump-1100737476.html
israel
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093223684_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c45b5b436bcd4d532132524fec2ff464.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, sudan, normalization of ties, israeli foreign ministry
israel, sudan, normalization of ties, israeli foreign ministry
Israel, Sudan Agree to Formalize Ties - Israeli Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel and Sudan agreed Thursday to move forward with the normalization process and formalize their relationship once the North African nation transitions to civilian rule.
The pact was made during a one-day visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to Khartoum, which is the first official trip to the Sudanese capital by a top Israeli diplomat. He met with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council.
"During the visit, which was made with the consent of the US, the parties finalized the text of the agreement," the Israeli foreign ministry said.
"The signing ceremony is expected to take place after the transfer of power in Sudan to a civilian government."
13 September 2022, 18:16 GMT
Israel and Sudan agreed in 2021 to normalize diplomatic ties but their relationship was never formalized. In return, the United States said it would remove Sudan from its list of state-sponsors of terrorism.