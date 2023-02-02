https://sputniknews.com/20230202/hundreds-left-in-limbo-as-power-outage-temporarily-halts-flights-tsa-screenings-at-lax-airport-1106901904.html
Hundreds Left in Limbo as Power Outage Temporarily Halts Flights, TSA Screenings at LAX Airport
Hundreds Left in Limbo as Power Outage Temporarily Halts Flights, TSA Screenings at LAX Airport
Hundreds of travelers were left in limbo for nearly 45 minutes on Wednesday after a power outage at California's Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport temporarily halted passenger screenings and delayed flights.
2023-02-02T03:18+0000
2023-02-02T03:18+0000
2023-02-02T03:11+0000
viral
lax
los angeles international airport
california
transportation security administration (tsa)
power outage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104018/52/1040185266_0:175:4501:2706_1920x0_80_0_0_dee8f8dd501bc4cf1abe210d1b6a30e0.jpg
Hundreds of travelers were left in limbo for nearly 45 minutes on Wednesday after a power outage at California's Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport temporarily halted passenger screenings and delayed flights.The incident unfolded at about 2:30 p.m. local time and prompted widespread black outs at the international airport that darkened the majority of LAX's terminals and brought security screenings to a complete stand-still.Some departing flights were also impacted as there was insufficient power directed to jet bridges. Tracking site FlightAware noted at the time that some 64 flight cancellations had been reported, and that another 140 flight delays had been registered.Authorities with the airport noted on social media that traffic lights were also out of order in addition to internal systems.Local authorities reported that the power outage also affected surrounding areas, such as Loyola Marymount University and businesses along LAX's Century Boulevard.Although the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was able to restore electricity, the cause of the outrage remains unclear.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104018/52/1040185266_330:0:4169:2879_1920x0_80_0_0_2f83ef04225abdb2861d7c07bcf38a23.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
power outage, black out, los angeles international airport, tsa, delayed flights
power outage, black out, los angeles international airport, tsa, delayed flights
Hundreds Left in Limbo as Power Outage Temporarily Halts Flights, TSA Screenings at LAX Airport
Officials were ultimately able to restore power to the affected areas at about 3:30 p.m. local time. The cause out the outage remains unknown amid an ongoing investigation.
Hundreds of travelers were left in limbo for nearly 45 minutes on Wednesday after a power outage at California's Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport temporarily halted passenger screenings and delayed flights.
The incident unfolded at about 2:30 p.m. local time and prompted widespread black outs at the international airport that darkened the majority of LAX's terminals and brought security screenings to a complete stand-still.
Some departing flights were also impacted as there was insufficient power directed to jet bridges. Tracking site FlightAware noted at the time that some 64 flight cancellations had been reported, and that another 140 flight delays had been registered.
Authorities with the airport noted
on social media that traffic lights were also out of order in addition to internal systems.
Local authorities reported
that the power outage also affected surrounding areas, such as Loyola Marymount University and businesses along LAX's Century Boulevard.
Although the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was able to restore electricity, the cause of the outrage remains unclear.