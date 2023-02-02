https://sputniknews.com/20230202/hundreds-left-in-limbo-as-power-outage-temporarily-halts-flights-tsa-screenings-at-lax-airport-1106901904.html

Hundreds Left in Limbo as Power Outage Temporarily Halts Flights, TSA Screenings at LAX Airport

Hundreds of travelers were left in limbo for nearly 45 minutes on Wednesday after a power outage at California's Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport temporarily halted passenger screenings and delayed flights.

Hundreds of travelers were left in limbo for nearly 45 minutes on Wednesday after a power outage at California's Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport temporarily halted passenger screenings and delayed flights.The incident unfolded at about 2:30 p.m. local time and prompted widespread black outs at the international airport that darkened the majority of LAX's terminals and brought security screenings to a complete stand-still.Some departing flights were also impacted as there was insufficient power directed to jet bridges. Tracking site FlightAware noted at the time that some 64 flight cancellations had been reported, and that another 140 flight delays had been registered.Authorities with the airport noted on social media that traffic lights were also out of order in addition to internal systems.Local authorities reported that the power outage also affected surrounding areas, such as Loyola Marymount University and businesses along LAX's Century Boulevard.Although the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was able to restore electricity, the cause of the outrage remains unclear.

