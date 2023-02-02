https://sputniknews.com/20230202/golden-pendant-with-henry-viii-emblem-and-initials-found-in-england-1106930313.html

Golden Pendant With Henry VIII Emblem and Initials Found in England

The pendant is made of 300 grams of 24-carat gold and features the emblems of the House of Tudor and Henry’s first wife Katherine of Aragon.

A centuries-old gold pendant bearing the initials of a 16th century King of England has been discovered in Warwickshire by a café owner from Birmingham.According to local media reports, Charlie Clarke stumbled upon the piece of jewelry while he was exploring a field with a metal detector.Made out of some 300 grams of 24-carat gold, the pendant is heart-shaped and bears the emblem of the House of Tudor, the house of King Henry VIII, and a pomegranate, the symbol of Henry’s first wife Katherine of Aragon.The pendant also features the initials of the royal couple, H and K, though experts could not immediately confirm whether this item had any personal link to the monarch and his spouse, one UK newspaper pointed out.Commenting on this development, Rachel King, curator of Renaissance Europe at the British Museum, reportedly said that this is the first Renaissance period discovery of such size and importance in over 25 years.

