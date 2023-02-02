https://sputniknews.com/20230202/blinken-to-abbas-use-special-forces-to-take-control-of-jenin-nablus-or-risk-third-intifada-1106935045.html

Blinken to Abbas: Use Special Forces to Take Control of Jenin, Nablus or Risk Third Intifada

Blinken to Abbas: Use Special Forces to Take Control of Jenin, Nablus or Risk Third Intifada

When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas earlier this week, he urged the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) to reestablish its control over cities of Jenin and Nablus using a US security plan, according to reports in US media on Thursday.

2023-02-02T22:22+0000

2023-02-02T22:22+0000

2023-02-02T22:16+0000

world

israel

palestinian national authority (pna)

jenin

raids

antony blinken

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100385498_0:23:3072:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_6470b56d0469528c70aed26e7bfc7a4e.jpg

When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas earlier this week, he urged the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) to reestablish its control over cities of Jenin and Nablus using a US security plan, according to reports in US media on Thursday.The slide downhill into the present situation began a week ago, when the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet internal security bureau carried out a massive raid in the Jenin refugee camp that allegedly aimed at detaining several members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). However, the raid resulted in the deaths of 10 people, including children and elderly, and over a dozen others were injured by, among other things, the tear-gassing of a hospital.Numerous attacks by both sides have followed, including rockets fired from Gaza, retaliatory IDF airstrikes, a shooting that killed several Jews in East Jerusalem, and a riot by Jewish settlers in Nablus that targeted Palestinian homes and shops, among other incidents.The PNA officials reportedly told Fenzel they already lack the legitimacy to operate during the day in those areas.The PNA’s authority has steadily waned with its support in the West Bank, amid Fatah’s grip on power, widespread allegations of corruption, and its continued cooperation with the Israeli government amid the raids. An early 2021 poll ahead of elections that were later canceled found that Abbas was likely to lose to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and that the group would also likely get more votes than Fatah, Abbas’ party.In April and May 2021, some of the worst violence seen in years unfolded as attacks on Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem and worshipers at Al-Aqsa mosque were attacked by Israeli Jews and police, and Hamas and PIJ responded with a massive rocket bombardment. The IDF replied with airstrikes and artillery in an exchange that went on for 11 days and killed more than 250 people, nearly all of them Palestinians in Gaza. While a fragile peace has barely held, none of the issues that led to the fighting have been resolved.

israel

jenin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

antony blinken, mahmoud abbas, jenin, nablus, third intifada