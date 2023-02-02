https://sputniknews.com/20230202/biden-beach-house-probed-europe-protest-turmoil-ny-gov-turns-right-1106897239.html

Biden Beach House Probed, Europe Protest Turmoil, NY Gov Turns Right

Biden Beach House Probed, Europe Protest Turmoil, NY Gov Turns Right

President Biden’s Rehoboth beach home newest property searched for classified documents, and Massachusetts Democrats propose organ donations for shortened... 02.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-02T04:11+0000

2023-02-02T04:11+0000

2023-02-02T10:24+0000

political misfits

joe biden

debt

u.s. supreme court

january 6

florida

native americans

new york

ukraine

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106897093_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_23ca127823c69dbc89e9da1fda57d575.png

Biden Beach House Probed, Europe Protest Turmoil, NY Gov Turns Right President Biden’s Rehoboth beach home newest property searched for classified documents, and Massachusetts Democrats propose organ donations for shortened prison sentences.

Adjunct Professor and Former General Counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss upcoming debt ceiling brinkmanship, an ethics complaint filed in Supreme Court around the wife of the Chief Justice, federal law enforcement’s complete inability to expect riot at Capitol on January 6th, and the implications of Florida pressuring College Board to change the Black history curriculum.Mohawk activist, educator and radio host John Kane discusses New York Governor’s rightwing turn on policing, Hochul’s veto of a near-unanimous bill protecting indigenous burial sites, and her general cozying-up to corporate interests, along with a discussion on the codification of the Indian Child Welfare Act at a state level.Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses the possibility of a new offensive by Russia in the Ukrainian conflict, new weapons aid to Ukraine from the United States, U.S. senators complaining about Turkey’s noncompliance in NATO, strikes across Europe due to low living standards and high military spending, Israel’s attack on Iran, and the terrorist attack in Peshawar, Pakistan last week.Technologist and cohost of the Covert Action Magazine Podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the federal investigations of autopilot features of Tesla vehicles, rising troubles of Elon Musk amid further lawsuits, why the implementation of AI replacing workers increases stock prices, the ethical concerns around AI-generated explicit images, and why social media platforms die.The Misfits also discuss Sam Bankman-Fried’s failure to stay silent amid investigations, the death of the last Greek Holocaust survivor, and the topic of ‘outside agitators’ at the beginning of Black History Month.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

florida

new york

ukraine

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

joe biden, debt, u.s. supreme court, january 6, florida, native americans, new york, ukraine, nato, europe, pakistan, ai, tesla, elon musk, аудио