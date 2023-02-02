https://sputniknews.com/20230202/biden-admin-aims-to-end-covid-emergency-intensifies-global-tensions-1106898540.html

Biden Admin Aims to End COVID Emergency, Intensifies Global Tensions

Biden Admin Aims to End COVID Emergency, Intensifies Global Tensions

02.02.2023

Biden Admin Plans To Leave Workers Without COVID Care, US Ramps Up Tech War Against China, Blinken Visits Israel's New Right-Wing Government

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance and Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign to discuss reports that the Biden administration intends to end the COVID public health emergency in May and how that will affect the ability of working and poor people to receive tests, vaccines, and care for COVID, how this fits into the Biden administration’s efforts to portray the pandemic as over and to force people to work while sick, and US meddling in the international response to COVID and how this compares to other responses to COVID around the world.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University and an activist with the organization Pivot to Peace to discuss reports that the US is moving to cut off Chinese tech corporation Huawei from access to US suppliers, how this fits into the ongoing cold war against China and how tech is being used as a front in that effort, and why the US is targeting Huawei in this stage of the new cold war drive against China.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Israel and the US’ tacit acceptance of the right-wing government in Israel, how Israel plays a part for US ambitions for war against Iran and other countries that it targets, and who the right-wing figures which comprise Israel’s government really are.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss the FBI’s search of Joe Biden’s vacation home in Delaware and the ongoing investigations into the document scandals from both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, increasing escalation in Ukraine as the country lobbies for F-16 fighter jets after receiving tanks from the US and other countries, and the role that alternative media plays in spreading a socialist consciousness.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

