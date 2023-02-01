International
Which NATO Countries are Ready to Share Their Jets With Ukraine?
Which NATO Countries are Ready to Share Their Jets With Ukraine?
Western financial and military assistance to Ukraine shows no signs of abating: recently, the US, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain have confirmed their... 01.02.2023, Sputnik International
Kiev, for its part, has repeatedly stated that it badly needs US-made F-16 fighter jets as well as attack helicopters. Speculation has been ongoing about whether - after tanks - Ukraine should now expect to receive any military aircraft.As of now, such speculation does not appear to bring much hope to Kiev.Check out Sputnik's infographic for details. What do you think about possible F-16 deliveries to Ukraine? We invite you to take part in our poll.
11:14 GMT 01.02.2023
Western financial and military assistance to Ukraine shows no signs of abating: recently, the US, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain have confirmed their intention to deliver tanks to Ukraine.
Kiev, for its part, has repeatedly stated that it badly needs US-made F-16 fighter jets as well as attack helicopters. Speculation has been ongoing about whether - after tanks - Ukraine should now expect to receive any military aircraft.
As of now, such speculation does not appear to bring much hope to Kiev.
Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.
Passion for F-16 Infographic - Sputnik International
Passion for F-16 infographic - Sputnik International
What do you think about possible F-16 deliveries to Ukraine? We invite you to take part in our poll.
A pair of US Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcons, - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2023
World
Should F-16 Supplies to Ukraine Ever Be Considered by Any Country?
Yesterday, 11:39 GMT
