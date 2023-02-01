https://sputniknews.com/20230201/western-price-cap-on-russian-oil-will-hurt-europe-but-benefit-china-india-industry-experts-say-1106894351.html

Western Price Cap on Russian Oil Will Hurt Europe But Benefit China and India, Industry Experts Say

The price cap limits the price of Russian crude oil to no greater than $60 per barrel. It was originated by the United States and imposed on the European Union, Group of Seven, and Australia.Russian state-owned gas firm Gazprom has said that such caps are breaches of contract, and President Vladimir Putin has condemned them as anti-market interventions.The cap is the latest effort to undermine the Russian economy and compel Moscow to end its special military operation in Ukraine, which began in February 2022. The operation is aimed at turning Ukraine into a neutral state and preventing the stationing of NATO weapons on Ukrainian soil, which Moscow has called a security red line. NATO states have rushed to support Kiev, funneling them billions of dollars and weapons in an effort to reverse Russian progress in the conflict.Thierry Bros, a professor at the Paris Institute of Political Studies and contributor to independent specialized website Natural Gas World, told Sputnik on Wednesday that it was part of “the balance of sanctions” that the two sides would try to hurt the other side.Bros predicted that the loss of Russian diesel fuel would hurt Europe the most.The expert noted that while the impact on European industry has perhaps not been as great so far as Moscow might have hoped, thanks in particular to a mild winter thus far, the energy shortage will become more severe over the longer-term. Europe is “not going to reindustrialize,” he said.Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted that Russian exports would “not be significantly affected” by the price cap, since it can simply sell to other nations not abiding by the cap. Bros said he agreed with that conclusion, but pointed out that “it’s the Chinese and the Indians that are going to benefit from this.”Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist and a global energy expert, told Sputnik that he also agreed with the IMF’s assessment, noting in particular that Russia’s sizable fleet of oil tankers would allow it to pick its customers.Salameh said that western attempts to hurt Russian energy exports had “failed miserably” so far, since the global market has effectively rejected the cap.“President Putin's decree that Russia won’t export crude oil to countries complying with the cap with effect from today is a retaliation against the cap and could lead to shortages in the oil market. This will be followed later by another ban on the sale of Russian petroleum products to countries applying the cap. Countries complying with the cap will have to look for alternatives to Russian crude but in so doing they will have to pay far higher prices to get them,” Salameh predicted.Salameh said that as a result of this position, Moscow “holds the stronger hand” in the brewing fight over energy between Russia and the West.“The economies of western countries applying the price cap and banning Russian crude oil can’t do without oil and gas and will therefore be forced to pay higher oil and gas prices thus inflicting extra financial burden on their economies. Their sanctions, bans and price cap have failed to undermine Russia’s economy. The proof is that Russia’s current account surplus in 2022 hit 228 billion dollars while Russia’s trade balance surplus reached a record of $290 billion, according to data from Russia’s Central Bank. Moreover, Russia’s trade with China in 2022 rose from $13 billion in 2013 to $190 billion in 2022.”

