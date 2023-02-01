https://sputniknews.com/20230201/watch-russian-railway-troops-operating-special-armored-train-1106880667.html

WATCH Russian Railway Troops Operating Special Armored Train

When in a special military operation zone, a special train is capable of being transformed into “a safe cover” for trains carrying civilians

Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of Russian Railway Troops of the country’s Western Military District operating a special armored train.The clip shows a group of Russian servicemen stepping on board the train and starting to take up their duties.One soldier is seen taking position near a large-caliber machine gun, while another stands by what looks like an anti-aircraft system, part of the weapons the train is fitted with.“It is not only military trains that are secured in the special military operation zone by military personnel. If needed, this special train can become a safe cover for trains carrying civilians,” the Ministry stressed.The video comes as Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, with a stated goal to "demilitarize" and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.The operation began a couple of days after Russia recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as independent and sovereign nations and received their request for military assistance, following weeks of escalated shelling, sabotage, and sniper attacks by Ukrainian forces against the two republics, as well as concerns that Kiev would launch an all-out offensive. In March 2022, the Russian MoD released documents exposing Kiev’s imminent plans to launch an offensive against Donbass.

