US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates by 25 Basis Points in Bid to Ease Inflation

The US Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it would be raising interest rates by a quarter point, marking one of the smallest increases made by the panel in nearly a year in its effort to ease inflation.

The US Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it would be raising interest rates by a quarter point, marking one of the smallest increases made by the panel in nearly a year in its effort to ease inflation."The Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 4-1/2 to 4-3/4 percent," the Federal Open Market Committee said in its monthly policy statement.The increase matched the March 2022 hike of 25 basis points as the Fed began raising rates to counter runaway triggered by the trillions of dollars of government spending to fight the coronavirus pandemic. After a 50-basis point hike that followed the one in March, the central bank embarked on four jumbo-sized 75-basis point increases between June and November, before returning to a 50-basis point hike in December after a visible retreat in inflation.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

