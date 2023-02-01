https://sputniknews.com/20230201/south-korea-to-test-new-high-power-hyunmoo-ballistic-missile-on-february-3-media-reports-1106880540.html

South Korea to Test New High-Power Hyunmoo Ballistic Missile on February 3, Media Reports

South Korea to Test New High-Power Hyunmoo Ballistic Missile on February 3, Media Reports

South Korea will test a new high-power ballistic missile, Hyunmoo-5, on February 3 as part of efforts to deter threats posed by North Korea, said Korean news agency, citing a source familiar with the matter.

2023-02-01T10:28+0000

2023-02-01T10:28+0000

2023-02-01T10:28+0000

military

south korea

north korea

hyunmoo

korea massive punishment & retaliation (kmpr)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105741/12/1057411234_0:224:4001:2474_1920x0_80_0_0_840b50bb6ce52cfce202f531954161d0.jpg

The South Korean Agency for Defense Development is expected to conduct a test launch of the missile from the Anheung test site in the county of Taean, located 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, the news agency reported. A navigational warning has already been issued for areas surrounding the test site for Friday and Saturday.The missile can carry a warhead weighing some 8-9 kilograms and is able to descend at a speed of Mach 10, according to news agency. The maximum range of the missile is still unknown, with observers believing that it could exceed 3,000 kilometers, the media outlet reported.Hyunmoo-5 could become an important part of the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation strategy, a plan "to incapacitate" the North Korean leadership in case of a major conflict with the neighboring country.Last year, Seoul successfully tested the Hyunmoo-4 missile from a submarine with a flight range of around 500 kilometers. The missile is also being developed by Seoul, with media reporting that it could soon be put into service.

https://sputniknews.com/20230108/south-korea-mulls-purchase-of-israeli-sky-spotter-early-warning-system-1106122201.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

containment of north korea, south korea's missile weapons, hyunmoo-5 test launch, south korea's army to launch missile, hyunmoo ballistic missiles