South Korea to Test New High-Power Hyunmoo Ballistic Missile on February 3, Media Reports

South Korea will test a new high-power ballistic missile, Hyunmoo-5, on February 3 as part of efforts to deter threats posed by North Korea, said Korean news agency, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The South Korean Agency for Defense Development is expected to conduct a test launch of the missile from the Anheung test site in the county of Taean, located 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, the news agency reported. A navigational warning has already been issued for areas surrounding the test site for Friday and Saturday.The missile can carry a warhead weighing some 8-9 kilograms and is able to descend at a speed of Mach 10, according to news agency. The maximum range of the missile is still unknown, with observers believing that it could exceed 3,000 kilometers, the media outlet reported.Hyunmoo-5 could become an important part of the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation strategy, a plan "to incapacitate" the North Korean leadership in case of a major conflict with the neighboring country.Last year, Seoul successfully tested the Hyunmoo-4 missile from a submarine with a flight range of around 500 kilometers. The missile is also being developed by Seoul, with media reporting that it could soon be put into service.
