https://sputniknews.com/20230201/screwed-by-the-landlord-vagina-museum-evicted-from-latest-london-site-1106882492.html

Screwed by the Landlord: Vagina Museum Evicted From Latest London Site

Screwed by the Landlord: Vagina Museum Evicted From Latest London Site

The Vagina Museum, founded in 2017, began as an itinerant 'pop-up' exhibit at London venues including the Royal Institution, the Feminist Library and — appropriately — the Freud Museum.

2023-02-01T12:53+0000

2023-02-01T12:53+0000

2023-02-01T12:58+0000

uk

britain

great britain

london

vagina

museum

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106045/13/1060451326_0:306:3264:2142_1920x0_80_0_0_d632d7988ea44f0bc836690bdc7a6b86.jpg

The world's only museum dedicated to female genitalia has announced it is closing again after being evicted from its home in London's East End.The Vagina Museum announced that Wednesday would be its last hurrah at its hole-in-the-wall site at 18 Victoria Park Square in the Bethnal Green district.The museum, which began in 2017 as a pop-up exhibit at other London venues, was occupying the building along with "creative hub" Enter the Venue under a 'property guardianship' arrangement, where tenants are allowed to use an otherwise-vacant property in return for keeping squatters out.The feminist art gallery had previously been housed at a unit in north London's famous Camden Market — until the landlords there found a paying renter.The museum also announced a closing-down sale of discounted vagina-themed merchandise from its gift shop.The now-homeless labial "Louvre" has begun looking for a new home for its collection of clitoral culture.The museum's founder and director Florence Schechter said it was "too important to give up on."While the London exhibit is unique in focusing purely on the female sex organs, the Nordic island nation of Iceland is home to a penis museum — which includes a room full of stuffed whale willies.

https://sputniknews.com/20220122/film-star-gwyneth-paltrow-launches-hands-off-my-vagina-sandles-to-protect-abortion-rights-in-us-1092452771.html

britain

great britain

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

vagina, museum, uk, london, art gallery, squatting, bethnal green, eviction