Screwed by the Landlord: Vagina Museum Evicted From Latest London Site

The Vagina Museum, founded in 2017, began as an itinerant 'pop-up' exhibit at London venues including the Royal Institution, the Feminist Library and — appropriately — the Freud Museum.
The world's only museum dedicated to female genitalia has announced it is closing again after being evicted from its home in London's East End.The Vagina Museum announced that Wednesday would be its last hurrah at its hole-in-the-wall site at 18 Victoria Park Square in the Bethnal Green district.The museum, which began in 2017 as a pop-up exhibit at other London venues, was occupying the building along with "creative hub" Enter the Venue under a 'property guardianship' arrangement, where tenants are allowed to use an otherwise-vacant property in return for keeping squatters out.The feminist art gallery had previously been housed at a unit in north London's famous Camden Market — until the landlords there found a paying renter.The museum also announced a closing-down sale of discounted vagina-themed merchandise from its gift shop.The now-homeless labial "Louvre" has begun looking for a new home for its collection of clitoral culture.The museum's founder and director Florence Schechter said it was "too important to give up on."While the London exhibit is unique in focusing purely on the female sex organs, the Nordic island nation of Iceland is home to a penis museum — which includes a room full of stuffed whale willies.
The Vagina Museum, founded in 2017, began as an itinerant 'pop-up' exhibit at London venues including the Royal Institution, the Feminist Library and — appropriately — the Freud Museum. More recently it occupied vacant sites, but has had to move on as they were rented out.
The world's only museum dedicated to female genitalia has announced it is closing again after being evicted from its home in London's East End.
The Vagina Museum announced that Wednesday would be its last hurrah at its hole-in-the-wall site at 18 Victoria Park Square in the Bethnal Green district.
The museum, which began in 2017 as a pop-up exhibit at other London venues, was occupying the building along with "creative hub" Enter the Venue under a 'property guardianship' arrangement, where tenants are allowed to use an otherwise-vacant property in return for keeping squatters out.
The feminist art gallery had previously been housed at a unit in north London's famous Camden Market — until the landlords there found a paying renter.
“In our time at Bethnal Green, we’ve once again demonstrated just how much the world needs and wants a Vagina Museum,” said the museum's management. “Times are, once again, uncertain for us, but we’ve been through this before and risen stronger than ever.”
The museum also announced a closing-down sale of discounted vagina-themed merchandise from its gift shop.
The now-homeless labial "Louvre" has begun looking for a new home for its collection of clitoral culture.
The museum's founder and director Florence Schechter said it was "too important to give up on."
"It’s a museum that means a lot to people," Schecter said. "It’s a vital education service. In parts of the online world, and in many places around the world, you can’t even say the word ‘vagina’."
While the London exhibit is unique in focusing purely on the female sex organs, the Nordic island nation of Iceland is home to a penis museum — which includes a room full of stuffed whale willies.
