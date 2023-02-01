https://sputniknews.com/20230201/russian-mod-has-us-biowarfare-docs-tehran-warns-of-retaliation-russia-gate-hoax-revealed-1106869477.html
Russian MoD Has US Biowarfare Docs; Tehran Warns of Retaliation; Russia Gate Hoax Revealed
Russian MoD Has US Biowarfare Docs; Tehran Warns of Retaliation; Russia Gate Hoax Revealed
Iran has warned the US that direct attacks on the Islamic Republic will be interpreted as a declaration of war. 01.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-01T04:27+0000
2023-02-01T04:27+0000
2023-02-01T08:58+0000
the critical hour
tehran
ukraine
russiagate
the twitter files
pakistan
finland
sweden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106869331_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b0845b68fa836b4c6d3c88f2302bbfd8.png
Russia MOD Has US Biowarfare Docs; Tehran Warns of Retaliation; Russia Gate Hoax Revealed
Iran has warned the US that direct attacks on the Islamic Republic will be interpreted as a declaration of war
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have a massive tranche of US biowarfare documents. Also, Poland says that it is ready to send fighter jets to Ukraine.Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief at Consortium News, joins us to discuss the Twitter files. The recent Twitter files release shows that the Russia Gate hoax was a disinformation operation by the US government.KJ Noh, peace activist and writer, joins us to discuss Asia. Pakistan reels after a massive terrorist attack. Also, Japan plans to remilitarize and the US moves for a new base in the Philippines.Diane Sare, political organizer and 2024 candidate for the New York US Senate, joins us to discuss the Ukraine war opposition. Political groups of various ideologies are working together to oppose US foreign policy. Also, Ukraine is the latest and greatest neocon con job.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran has warned the US that direct attacks on the Islamic Republic will be interpreted as a declaration of war. Also, Secretary Blinken is arriving in Israel.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss Latin America. House Dems push to cut off aid to Peru. Also, Latin America refuses to send weapons to Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. Burkina Faso is rejecting French colonialism. Also, racism against Black Africans in Israel is a significant issue.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Board-certified pediatrician and Obesity Medicine Specialist, joins us to discuss covid. President Biden looks to end the covid national emergency in May.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
tehran
ukraine
pakistan
finland
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106869331_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_175d5ec65583ba22407f0b9b593cfb0a.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
tehran, ukraine, russiagate, the twitter files, pakistan, finland, sweden, аудио
tehran, ukraine, russiagate, the twitter files, pakistan, finland, sweden, аудио
Russian MoD Has US Biowarfare Docs; Tehran Warns of Retaliation; Russia Gate Hoax Revealed
04:27 GMT 01.02.2023 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 01.02.2023)
Iran has warned the US that direct attacks on the Islamic Republic will be interpreted as a declaration of war.
Mark Sleboda
, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have a massive tranche
of US biowarfare documents. Also, Poland says that it is ready to send fighter jets to Ukraine.
Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief at Consortium News, joins us to discuss the Twitter files. The recent Twitter files release shows that the Russia Gate hoax was a disinformation operation by the US government.
KJ Noh, peace activist and writer, joins us to discuss Asia. Pakistan reels after a massive terrorist attack. Also, Japan plans to remilitarize and the US moves for a new base in the Philippines.
Diane Sare, political organizer and 2024 candidate for the New York US Senate, joins us to discuss the Ukraine war opposition. Political groups of various ideologies are working together to oppose US foreign policy. Also, Ukraine is the latest and greatest neocon con job.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran has warned the US that direct attacks on the Islamic Republic will be interpreted as a declaration of war. Also, Secretary Blinken is arriving in Israel.
Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss Latin America. House Dems push to cut off aid to Peru. Also, Latin America refuses to send weapons to Ukraine.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. Burkina Faso is rejecting French colonialism. Also, racism against Black Africans in Israel is a significant issue.
Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Board-certified pediatrician and Obesity Medicine Specialist, joins us to discuss covid. President Biden looks to end the covid national emergency in May.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.