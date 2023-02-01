https://sputniknews.com/20230201/raiffeisen-profits-more-than-2bln-in-russia-in-2022-financial-report-reads-1106884975.html

Raiffeisen Profits More Than $2Bln in Russia in 2022, Financial Report Reads

The after-tax profit after of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) from its activities in Russia was multiplied by 4.3 year-on-year, reaching $2.2bln, states bank's financial report.

RBI's net interest income in Russia doubled to 1.527bln euros, compared to 2021. The bank's operating profit in Russia was multiplied by 3.4, reaching $4.185bln, the report said.The consolidated profit of RBI in general increased by 2.6 times to 3.627bln euros. Net interest income increased by 1.5 times year-on-year, amounting to 5.053bln euros, according to the report.Raiffeisen International, an Austrian banking holding, operates in a number of countries in Central and Eastern Europe. It has been operating in Russia since 1996 and provides a full range of services to private and corporate clients, in both rubles and foreign currencies.

