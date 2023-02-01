https://sputniknews.com/20230201/raiffeisen-profits-more-than-2bln-in-russia-in-2022-financial-report-reads-1106884975.html
Raiffeisen Profits More Than $2Bln in Russia in 2022, Financial Report Reads
RBI's net interest income in Russia doubled to 1.527bln euros, compared to 2021. The bank's operating profit in Russia was multiplied by 3.4, reaching $4.185bln, the report said.The consolidated profit of RBI in general increased by 2.6 times to 3.627bln euros. Net interest income increased by 1.5 times year-on-year, amounting to 5.053bln euros, according to the report.Raiffeisen International, an Austrian banking holding, operates in a number of countries in Central and Eastern Europe. It has been operating in Russia since 1996 and provides a full range of services to private and corporate clients, in both rubles and foreign currencies.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The after-tax profit after of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) from its activities in Russia was multiplied by 4.3 year-on-year, reaching $2.2bln, according to the bank's financial report published on Wednesday.
RBI's net interest income in Russia doubled to 1.527bln euros, compared to 2021. The bank's operating profit in Russia was multiplied by 3.4, reaching $4.185bln, the report said.
The consolidated profit of RBI in general increased by 2.6 times to 3.627bln euros. Net interest income increased by 1.5 times year-on-year, amounting to 5.053bln euros, according to the report.
Raiffeisen International, an Austrian banking holding, operates in a number of countries in Central and Eastern Europe. It has been operating in Russia since 1996
and provides a full range of services to private and corporate clients, in both rubles and foreign currencies.