https://sputniknews.com/20230201/pentagon-claims-proposed-chinese-owned-mill-by-north-dakota-air-base-poses-significant-threat-1106898148.html

Pentagon Claims Proposed Chinese-Owned Mill by North Dakota Air Base Poses ‘Significant Threat’

Pentagon Claims Proposed Chinese-Owned Mill by North Dakota Air Base Poses ‘Significant Threat’

In a letter to North Dakota’s two US Senators, Assistant Air Force Secretary Andrew P. Hunter warned that the proximity of the proposed mill to Grand Forks Air Force Base “presents a significant threat to national security.”

2023-02-01T21:24+0000

2023-02-01T21:24+0000

2023-02-01T21:17+0000

americas

north dakota

chinese

air base

national security

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106898001_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b1ea764e4a8ef5c2320d64e51be6dc1c.jpg

In a letter to North Dakota’s two US Senators, Assistant Air Force Secretary Andrew P. Hunter warned the proximity of the proposed mill to Grand Forks Air Force Base “presents a significant threat to national security.”The proposed plant would be built on 300 acres of land about 12 miles from the air base by Fufeng Group, a Shandong-based producer of food additives and other food products. Fufeng acquired the land in 2021 for $2.7 million, and the project would cost $700 million to construct.Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski welcomed the decision at first, since the plant will bring hundreds of jobs to the small city. However, after a senior office at the nearby air base raised alarm last April, claiming the mill could secretly be used to spy on signals passing through the base.Grand Forks was once a major nuclear weapons base during the Cold War, housing both B-52 bombers and nuclear-tipped anti-ballistic missile interceptors. Today, it has morphed into an ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) hub, flying RQ-4 Global Hawk drones, and a new Space Networking Center was recently approved, which would become “the backbone for all global US military communications.”Eric Chutorash, chief operating officer of Fufeng USA, the US subsidiary of Fufeng, told US media the site would “absolutely” not be used for espionage.The project is just the latest to be blocked by the US government over national security concerns. In 2019, the Commerce Department banned Americans from buying products from Shenzhen-based tech giant Huawei unless they had a special license - a loophole that was discarded this past autumn. Numerous other Chinese companies ranging from tech firms to various manufacturers have similarly been blacklisted.The Australian government faced pressure in 2019 to revoke an iron mining concession given to a firm owned by Chinese steel giant JiuJiang that happened to be located inside the Royal Australian Air Force’s Woomera Range Complex, over similar concerns about signal security.

https://sputniknews.com/20230131/really-silly-actions-us-efforts-to-isolate-chinas-tech-sector-will-backfire-expert-says-1106863446.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

pentagon, us department of defense, china, north dakota