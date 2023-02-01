https://sputniknews.com/20230201/over-60-nations-tracking-spread-of-new-orthrus-subvariant-stemming-from-omicron-covid-1106896253.html

Over 60 Nations Tracking Spread of New ‘Orthrus’ Subvariant Stemming From Omicron Covid

The new variant has been detected in 67 countries, with authorities in China, the US and UK warning that Orthrus could become the new dominant method of SARS-CoV-2 infection three years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scientific name for the new subvariant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is CH.1.1, but it’s been given the nickname “Orthrus,” after the two-headed dog from Greek mythology that was slain by the hero Heracles.Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday that the new subvariant was capable of getting around immune responses, even those induced by mRNA-based vaccines. However, they predicted the recent mass outbreak in China would prevent Orthrus from causing a wave of reinfections.“There is a certain effect on cross protection, and it will not cause a large-scale domestic outbreak in the short term,” they added, referring to the immune benefits of prior infection.Chinese health authorities added that the Covid outbreak there continues to be driven by BA.5.2 and BF.7, two other subvariants of Omicron, but they have begun detecting more cases of Orthrus in recent months. It was first detected in Southeast Asia late last year.However, a recent preprint paper published by Ohio State University researchers reported Orthrus’ ability to evade antibodies is “extraordinary.” They found the subvariant could evade both monovalent and bivalent mRNA vaccines, as well as antibodies produced by prior infection with BA.4 or BA.5, two other Omicron subvariants.The US CDC estimates that just 1.5% of cases in the US are caused by Orthrus.US President Joe Biden made confusing remarks about the pandemic on Wednesday, telling US media that "the Covid Emergency will end when the Supreme Court ends it. We've extended it to May the 15th to make sure we get everything done. That's all.”

