Man Launches $3 Million Lawsuit Against Woman Who 'Friendzoned' Him
Man Launches $3 Million Lawsuit Against Woman Who 'Friendzoned' Him
The spurned man accused the woman who rebuffed his affections of damaging his "stellar reputation" and inflicting “trauma, depression and impact” upon his life.
A Singapore resident has sued a woman over her refusal to engage in a relationship with him, according to local media reports.
Having originally met in 2016, K. Kawshigan and Nora Tan initially became friends but their relationship turned sour a few years later when Kawshigan started desiring more. While Kawshigan regarded Tan as his “closest friend”, she was content to remain just friends.
When Tan sought to limit their interactions in 2020, Kawshigan threatened her with legal action over “monetary damages arising from negligent infliction of emotional distress and possible defamation,” as quoted by a local newspaper.
At the time, he refrained from doing so after Tan agreed to participate in counseling sessions with him. A year and a half later, however, Tan quit the sessions deeming them futile, suing Kawshigan for harassment in April 2022 and ceasing all communications with him in May that year.
In July 2022, Kawshigan filed a $3 million lawsuit with Singapore’s High Court against Tan, citing alleged “damage to his stellar reputation” and “trauma, depression and impacts” to his life supposedly inflicted by her.
He also filed a $22,000 lawsuit with a magistrate’s court in August, claiming that Tan breached an agreement to improve the relationship between them. The judge dismissed that lawsuit, however, ruling that “the present action was intentionally initiated by the claimant with the ulterior motive of vexing or oppressing the defendant by requiring her to defend various claims that fundamentally stem from the same factual matrix in different forums.”
The pre-trial hearing for the High Court litigation initiated by Kawshigan is reportedly expected to take place on February 9.