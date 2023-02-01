https://sputniknews.com/20230201/malawi-reshuffles-cabinet-reduces-number-of-ministerial-posts-1106884840.html

Malawi Reshuffles Cabinet, Reduces Number of Ministerial Posts

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has fired eight ministers as part of a cabinet reshuffle, media report.

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has fired eight ministers as part of a cabinet reshuffle, media has reported.The cabinet previously consisted of 30 members, including six deputy ministers and the president and vice president. Now, after the reshuffle, it comprises 25 members, with Chakwera removing ministerial portfolios for himself and vice president Saulos Chilima.Seven new members have been appointed to the cabinet, including a deputy minister of local government, unity and culture from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party led by Chakwera's predecessor Peter Mutharika.Those fired include Information Minister Gospel Kazako, Local Government Minister Blessings Chinsinga, Community Development and Social Welfare Minister Patricia Kaliati, Environment Minister General Eisenhower Mkaka, and Secretary of the ruling Malawi Congress Party.The reshuffle was initially announced in Chakwera's New Year’s Day address and comes into force from 31st January.The decision followed corruption allegations against several ministers after investigations by Malawi's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the UK's National Crimes Agency. In 2022, the cabinet was dissolved due to allegations of corruption.

