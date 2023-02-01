https://sputniknews.com/20230201/malawi-reshuffles-cabinet-reduces-number-of-ministerial-posts-1106884840.html
Malawi Reshuffles Cabinet, Reduces Number of Ministerial Posts
Malawi Reshuffles Cabinet, Reduces Number of Ministerial Posts
Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has fired eight ministers as part of a cabinet reshuffle, media report.
2023-02-01T14:12+0000
2023-02-01T14:12+0000
2023-02-01T14:12+0000
africa
southern africa
malawi
president
minister
cabinet
vice president
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106883934_0:326:2049:1478_1920x0_80_0_0_bc76656f4f25ab0af360b8bc4c482e50.jpg
Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has fired eight ministers as part of a cabinet reshuffle, media has reported.The cabinet previously consisted of 30 members, including six deputy ministers and the president and vice president. Now, after the reshuffle, it comprises 25 members, with Chakwera removing ministerial portfolios for himself and vice president Saulos Chilima.Seven new members have been appointed to the cabinet, including a deputy minister of local government, unity and culture from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party led by Chakwera's predecessor Peter Mutharika.Those fired include Information Minister Gospel Kazako, Local Government Minister Blessings Chinsinga, Community Development and Social Welfare Minister Patricia Kaliati, Environment Minister General Eisenhower Mkaka, and Secretary of the ruling Malawi Congress Party.The reshuffle was initially announced in Chakwera's New Year’s Day address and comes into force from 31st January.The decision followed corruption allegations against several ministers after investigations by Malawi's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the UK's National Crimes Agency. In 2022, the cabinet was dissolved due to allegations of corruption.
africa
southern africa
malawi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106883934_0:134:2049:1670_1920x0_80_0_0_ef8d66e2c51a0dffdaf7c33889355bc3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
malawi cabinet, malawi ministers, malawi president, malawi reshuffle, malawi corruption, lazarus chakwera, malawi ruling party, malawi opposition
malawi cabinet, malawi ministers, malawi president, malawi reshuffle, malawi corruption, lazarus chakwera, malawi ruling party, malawi opposition
Malawi Reshuffles Cabinet, Reduces Number of Ministerial Posts
Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party has served as president of the landlocked Southern African country since June 2020. Before he started his political career, Chakwera was known as a leading theologian.
Malawi
's President Lazarus Chakwera has fired eight ministers as part of a cabinet reshuffle, media has reported.
The cabinet previously consisted of 30 members, including six deputy ministers and the president and vice president. Now, after the reshuffle, it comprises 25 members, with Chakwera removing ministerial portfolios for himself and vice president Saulos Chilima.
Seven new members have been appointed to the cabinet, including a deputy minister of local government, unity and culture from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party led by Chakwera's predecessor Peter Mutharika.
Those fired include Information Minister Gospel Kazako, Local Government Minister Blessings Chinsinga, Community Development and Social Welfare Minister Patricia Kaliati, Environment Minister General Eisenhower Mkaka, and Secretary of the ruling Malawi Congress Party.
The reshuffle was initially announced in Chakwera
's New Year’s Day address and comes into force from 31st January.
"What you can expect to see when the announcement is made is a leaner cabinet, one that is focused on maximizing our nation’s limited resources, on improving public service delivery, fast-tracking public works projects under construction, and unlocking the sectors of our economy that have the greatest potential for inclusive growth and shared prosperity, especially agriculture, tourism, and mining," Chakwera said.
The decision followed corruption allegations against several ministers after investigations by Malawi's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the UK's National Crimes Agency. In 2022, the cabinet was dissolved due to allegations of corruption.