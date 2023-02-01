International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Spain Reportedly to Deliver 4-6 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following a plea from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Ukraine.
russia`s special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine
russia`s special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Spain Reportedly to Deliver 4-6 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine

06:04 GMT 01.02.2023
Being updated
Since October 10, the Russian military has been carrying out precision strikes on Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian territory, particularly the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence.
Last month, fierce battles in Donetsk took place, with Russian forces successfully liberating the strategic town of Soledar.
The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation.
Last week, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly urged to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. The United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting that the delivery would take considerable time.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
07:11 GMT 01.02.2023
Spain Plans to Send Up to 6 Leopard 2A4 Tanks to Ukraine, Media Reports
Military
Spain Plans to Send Up to 6 Leopard 2A4 Tanks to Ukraine, Media Reports
