International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230201/kremlin-on-us-aid-to-kiev-direct-way-for-escalation-that-will-not-change-events-course-1106881789.html
Kremlin on US Aid to Kiev: Direct Way for Escalation That Will Not Change Events Course
Kremlin on US Aid to Kiev: Direct Way for Escalation That Will Not Change Events Course
The latest US aid package is a direct path to escalating tensions, but it will not change the course of events in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2023-02-01T11:13+0000
2023-02-01T11:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098052528_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_122308ce9bdeb79a68ba199c8ba7ab49.jpg
Earlier in the week, British news agency reported, citing two US officials, that the US was preparing to provide Ukraine with a new $2.2 billion weapons package, including longer-range rockets for the first time. Last week, Ukraine's allies decided to supply Kiev with more weapons, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems. After that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO countries to unlock the supply of long-range missiles and military aircraft to Kiev.Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the European Union, the US and NATO have maintained that they are not party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers and sending their instructors to Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20230131/should-f-16-supplies-to-ukraine-ever-be-considered-by-any-country-1106849684.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098052528_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfd76ad4e7aea59e90d0e4fda7a9fe5d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, russia, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine, russian special operation, russian military operation, weapons supplies, kiev wants fighter jets
russia's special military operation, russia, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine, russian special operation, russian military operation, weapons supplies, kiev wants fighter jets

Kremlin on US Aid to Kiev: Direct Way for Escalation That Will Not Change Events Course

11:13 GMT 01.02.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevMoscow Kremlin and Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge. In the background: the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.
Moscow Kremlin and Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge. In the background: the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The latest US aid package is a direct path to escalating tensions, but it will not change the course of events in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the week, British news agency reported, citing two US officials, that the US was preparing to provide Ukraine with a new $2.2 billion weapons package, including longer-range rockets for the first time.
"Yes, this is a direct path to heating tensions ... we see this, this requires additional efforts from us. But once again, this will not change the course of events, the special military operation will continue," Peskov told reporters.
Last week, Ukraine's allies decided to supply Kiev with more weapons, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems. After that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO countries to unlock the supply of long-range missiles and military aircraft to Kiev.
A pair of US Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcons, - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2023
World
Should F-16 Supplies to Ukraine Ever Be Considered by Any Country?
Yesterday, 11:39 GMT
Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.
Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the European Union, the US and NATO have maintained that they are not party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers and sending their instructors to Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала