Japan, NATO Agree to Increase Cooperation in Indo-Pacific Region

Japanese Foreign Minister and NATO Secretary General have agreed during their meeting in Tokyo to boost bilateral ties and increase cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, said Japanese Foreign Ministry.

NATO and Japan are partners sharing the same fundamental values, and the cooperation between them will be further strengthened, the alliance's secretary general stated.Hayashi, in turn, said that Stoltenberg's visit carried a "strong signal" and was of "great importance," given the current global environment.The NATO chief paid an official visit to Seoul from January 29-30 where he met with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and other senior officials. After that, Stoltenberg also made a two-day trip to Tokyo. Besides Hayashi, he met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other dignitaries.

