https://sputniknews.com/20230201/iran-alleges-kurds-role-in-drone-strike-at-defense-ministry-site-media-reports-1106886593.html
Iran Alleges Kurds' Role in Drone Strike at Defense Ministry Site, Media Reports
Iran Alleges Kurds' Role in Drone Strike at Defense Ministry Site, Media Reports
Tehran has evidence that Kurds helped smuggle drone parts and explosives into Iran from Iraq in preparation for last week's attack on a facility of the country's defense ministry, an Iranian news agency reported on Wednesday.
2023-02-01T13:43+0000
2023-02-01T13:43+0000
2023-02-01T14:10+0000
asia
iran
kurds
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106887543_0:0:787:442_1920x0_80_0_0_2d1a48dad4ce970019f25a590c87ef7d.jpg
On Saturday night, several bomb-laden drones targeted what the media outlet described as a defense ministry "workshop complex" in the central Iranian city of Isfahan but were repelled, causing only minor damage to the site. The Nour News agency reported it had exclusive information that pointed to the role of the Iranian Kurdish opposition based in the autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan in the failed drone strike. Kurds used hard-to-reach routes in Iran's mountainous northwest to bring drone components to a border city "on the order of a foreign security service," the news agency reported. The drones were assembled in a workshop by trained workers. No one has claimed responsibility for the strike, although Iran has long accused Israel of being behind attacks on its infrastructure. The botched attack also strained ties between Iran and Ukraine after a Ukrainian presidential adviser suggested that it was payback for Iranian support for Russia.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106887543_12:0:601:442_1920x0_80_0_0_a449549d7e712a45406b157fa072ed34.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran, kurds, drone attack on isfahan, drone attack on iran
iran, kurds, drone attack on isfahan, drone attack on iran
Iran Alleges Kurds' Role in Drone Strike at Defense Ministry Site, Media Reports
13:43 GMT 01.02.2023 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 01.02.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran has evidence that Kurds helped smuggle drone parts and explosives into Iran from Iraq in preparation for last week's attack on a facility of the country's defense ministry, an Iranian news agency reported on Wednesday.
On Saturday night, several bomb-laden drones
targeted what the media outlet described as a defense ministry "workshop complex" in the central Iranian city of Isfahan but were repelled, causing only minor damage to the site.
The Nour News agency reported it had exclusive information that pointed to the role of the Iranian Kurdish opposition based in the autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan in the failed drone strike.
Kurds used hard-to-reach routes in Iran's mountainous northwest to bring drone components to a border city "on the order of a foreign security service," the news agency reported. The drones were assembled in a workshop by trained workers.
No one has claimed responsibility for the strike, although Iran has long accused Israel of being behind attacks on its infrastructure. The botched attack also strained ties between Iran and Ukraine after a Ukrainian presidential adviser suggested that it was payback for Iranian support for Russia.