International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230201/iran-alleges-kurds-role-in-drone-strike-at-defense-ministry-site-media-reports-1106886593.html
Iran Alleges Kurds' Role in Drone Strike at Defense Ministry Site, Media Reports
Iran Alleges Kurds' Role in Drone Strike at Defense Ministry Site, Media Reports
Tehran has evidence that Kurds helped smuggle drone parts and explosives into Iran from Iraq in preparation for last week's attack on a facility of the country's defense ministry, an Iranian news agency reported on Wednesday.
2023-02-01T13:43+0000
2023-02-01T14:10+0000
asia
iran
kurds
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106887543_0:0:787:442_1920x0_80_0_0_2d1a48dad4ce970019f25a590c87ef7d.jpg
On Saturday night, several bomb-laden drones targeted what the media outlet described as a defense ministry "workshop complex" in the central Iranian city of Isfahan but were repelled, causing only minor damage to the site. The Nour News agency reported it had exclusive information that pointed to the role of the Iranian Kurdish opposition based in the autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan in the failed drone strike. Kurds used hard-to-reach routes in Iran's mountainous northwest to bring drone components to a border city "on the order of a foreign security service," the news agency reported. The drones were assembled in a workshop by trained workers. No one has claimed responsibility for the strike, although Iran has long accused Israel of being behind attacks on its infrastructure. The botched attack also strained ties between Iran and Ukraine after a Ukrainian presidential adviser suggested that it was payback for Iranian support for Russia.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106887543_12:0:601:442_1920x0_80_0_0_a449549d7e712a45406b157fa072ed34.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, kurds, drone attack on isfahan, drone attack on iran
iran, kurds, drone attack on isfahan, drone attack on iran

Iran Alleges Kurds' Role in Drone Strike at Defense Ministry Site, Media Reports

13:43 GMT 01.02.2023 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 01.02.2023)
© Photo : Twitter/screenshotMoment of drone attack on Isfahan, Iran
Moment of drone attack on Isfahan, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2023
© Photo : Twitter/screenshot
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran has evidence that Kurds helped smuggle drone parts and explosives into Iran from Iraq in preparation for last week's attack on a facility of the country's defense ministry, an Iranian news agency reported on Wednesday.
On Saturday night, several bomb-laden drones targeted what the media outlet described as a defense ministry "workshop complex" in the central Iranian city of Isfahan but were repelled, causing only minor damage to the site.
The Nour News agency reported it had exclusive information that pointed to the role of the Iranian Kurdish opposition based in the autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan in the failed drone strike.
Kurds used hard-to-reach routes in Iran's mountainous northwest to bring drone components to a border city "on the order of a foreign security service," the news agency reported. The drones were assembled in a workshop by trained workers.
No one has claimed responsibility for the strike, although Iran has long accused Israel of being behind attacks on its infrastructure. The botched attack also strained ties between Iran and Ukraine after a Ukrainian presidential adviser suggested that it was payback for Iranian support for Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала