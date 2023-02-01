https://sputniknews.com/20230201/investigation-into-attempted-murder-of-car-russian-house-head-completed-police-say-1106887690.html
The investigation into the case of the attempt on the life of the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic has been completed, now a forensic investigator is working on it.
14:52 GMT 01.02.2023 (Updated: 15:01 GMT 01.02.2023)
Russian Houses are cultural and educational facilities that conduct a number of humanitarian activities and serve as a platform for people in different countries to become acquainted with Russian culture.
The investigation into the attempt on the life of the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic has been completed, a high-ranking police source told Sputnik, noting that a forensic investigator is now working on it.
"The investigation is being continued at the level of the prosecutor's office by the judicial investigator," the police representative said, answering the question of whether the investigation was completed.
In December 2022, the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Syty, was hospitalized
in Bangui, the CAR's capital, after a package sent to him exploded. The head of the CAR police, Bienvenue Zokoue, said that Syty had previously contacted the local police over threats.
28 December 2022, 08:54 GMT
According to the source, four employees of the German DHL company, which had delivered the package, have been detained in the case of the murder attempt.
"As a result of the investigation four suspects were placed [in custody] under a detention warrant: three men and one woman. A trial is expected to be organized by the Bangui Prosecutor's Office," the source said. "Until now, they all denied the facts on which they are being persecuted."
The express delivery company confirmed the detention of its employees to Sputnik.
"Following an incident on December 16, 2022 involving a shipment received from our service station in Bangui, Central African Republic, we can confirm that four DHL employees were detained by local authorities," a DHL spokesperson said. "We fully cooperate with local authorities. DHL condemns all forms of violence and illegal use of its network."
The police representative also said that judges from the CAR had gone to Lome, the capital city of Togo, from where a package with an explosive device probably originated. It was previously reported that the police were checking whether the parcel really came from Togo and whether the logistics company could have faked the address of departure.
"A mission consisting of several judges went to Lome as part of judicial cooperation to exchange and share the necessary information," the source said.
After Syty suffered the assassination attempt on December 16, he was transported to Russia, which was followed by a rally in his support in Bangui.
Commenting on the assassination attempt, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
that "such incidents might have been avoided" if not for the "toxic informational atmosphere" around Russian representatives created in the CAR, often by western countries.
In turn, Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza, the CAR ambassador to Moscow, underlined
that the incident would not affect relations between his country and Russia.