Investigation Into Attempted Murder of CAR Russian House Head Completed, Police Say

The investigation into the case of the attempt on the life of the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic has been completed, now a forensic investigator is working on it.

The investigation into the attempt on the life of the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic has been completed, a high-ranking police source told Sputnik, noting that a forensic investigator is now working on it.In December 2022, the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Syty, was hospitalized in Bangui, the CAR's capital, after a package sent to him exploded. The head of the CAR police, Bienvenue Zokoue, said that Syty had previously contacted the local police over threats.According to the source, four employees of the German DHL company, which had delivered the package, have been detained in the case of the murder attempt.The express delivery company confirmed the detention of its employees to Sputnik.The police representative also said that judges from the CAR had gone to Lome, the capital city of Togo, from where a package with an explosive device probably originated. It was previously reported that the police were checking whether the parcel really came from Togo and whether the logistics company could have faked the address of departure.After Syty suffered the assassination attempt on December 16, he was transported to Russia, which was followed by a rally in his support in Bangui.Commenting on the assassination attempt, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "such incidents might have been avoided" if not for the "toxic informational atmosphere" around Russian representatives created in the CAR, often by western countries.In turn, Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza, the CAR ambassador to Moscow, underlined that the incident would not affect relations between his country and Russia.

