US Justice Department investigators found no documents bearing classified markings during a search of President Joe Biden’s residences in Rehoboth, Delaware, Biden's attorney Bob Bauer said on Wednesday.
"The Justice Department’s planned search of the President’s Rehoboth residences, conducted in coordination and cooperation with the President’s attorneys, has concluded… No documents with classified markings were found," Bauer said in a statement. Investigators searched the residences from 8:30 a.m. ET to noon, the statement said. Although no documents with classified markings were recovered, investigators took some materials and handwritten notes appearing to relate to Biden’s time as vice president for further review, the statement said. The search comes following the discovery of sensitive materials at several locations linked to Biden, including a think-tank office and personal garage, which led to a probe into the matter.
Biden Attorney Says Investigators Found No Classified Documents in Delaware Home Search

18:21 GMT 01.02.2023 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 01.02.2023)
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThe access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., is seen from the media van
The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., is seen from the media van - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Justice Department investigators found no documents bearing classified markings during a search of President Joe Biden’s residences in Rehoboth, Delaware, Biden's attorney Bob Bauer said on Wednesday.
"The Justice Department’s planned search of the President’s Rehoboth residences, conducted in coordination and cooperation with the President’s attorneys, has concluded… No documents with classified markings were found," Bauer said in a statement.
Investigators searched the residences from 8:30 a.m. ET to noon, the statement said. Although no documents with classified markings were recovered, investigators took some materials and handwritten notes appearing to relate to Biden’s time as vice president for further review, the statement said.
The search comes following the discovery of sensitive materials at several locations linked to Biden, including a think-tank office and personal garage, which led to a probe into the matter.
