https://sputniknews.com/20230201/biden-attorney-says-investigators-found-no-classified-documents-in-delaware-home-search-1106895851.html
Biden Attorney Says Investigators Found No Classified Documents in Delaware Home Search
Biden Attorney Says Investigators Found No Classified Documents in Delaware Home Search
US Justice Department investigators found no documents bearing classified markings during a search of President Joe Biden’s residences in Rehoboth, Delaware, Biden's attorney Bob Bauer said on Wednesday.
2023-02-01T18:21+0000
2023-02-01T18:21+0000
2023-02-01T18:32+0000
americas
joe biden
delaware
fbi
biden classified files
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106406730_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e11cc0dbb3684755f047ff0e81bb4a74.jpg
"The Justice Department’s planned search of the President’s Rehoboth residences, conducted in coordination and cooperation with the President’s attorneys, has concluded… No documents with classified markings were found," Bauer said in a statement. Investigators searched the residences from 8:30 a.m. ET to noon, the statement said. Although no documents with classified markings were recovered, investigators took some materials and handwritten notes appearing to relate to Biden’s time as vice president for further review, the statement said. The search comes following the discovery of sensitive materials at several locations linked to Biden, including a think-tank office and personal garage, which led to a probe into the matter.
https://sputniknews.com/20230201/fbi-personnel-conducting-search-of-bidens-delaware-home-presidents-attorney-says-1106892257.html
americas
delaware
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106406730_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47fafd5fe829071c2f067c89a2c545cc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, us, fbi, home search, fbi raid, clissified docs
joe biden, us, fbi, home search, fbi raid, clissified docs
Biden Attorney Says Investigators Found No Classified Documents in Delaware Home Search
18:21 GMT 01.02.2023 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 01.02.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Justice Department investigators found no documents bearing classified markings during a search of President Joe Biden’s residences in Rehoboth, Delaware, Biden's attorney Bob Bauer said on Wednesday.
"The Justice Department’s planned search of the President’s Rehoboth residences, conducted in coordination and cooperation with the President’s attorneys, has concluded… No documents with classified markings were found," Bauer said in a statement.
Investigators searched the residences from 8:30 a.m. ET to noon, the statement said. Although no documents with classified markings were recovered, investigators took some materials and handwritten notes appearing to relate to Biden’s time as vice president for further review, the statement said.
The search comes following the discovery of sensitive materials
at several locations linked to Biden
, including a think-tank office and personal garage, which led to a probe into the matter.