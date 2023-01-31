https://sputniknews.com/20230131/who-carried-out-the-drone-strikes-in-iran-1106837267.html
Who Carried Out the Drone Strikes in Iran?
Who Carried Out the Drone Strikes in Iran?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Melik Abdul and Manila Chan discussed several international and domestic topics, including the drone... 31.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-31T04:22+0000
2023-01-31T04:22+0000
2023-01-31T10:23+0000
fault lines
ukraine
iran
twitter
memphis
tyre nichols
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106837121_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_08ce1a831c5dead1276c066000bcca80.png
Who carried out the drone strikes in Iran?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Melik Abdul and Manila Chan discussed several international and domestic topics, including the drone strikes that were carried out in Iran over the weekend.
Guests:Mohamed Marandi - Professor of Orientalism at the University of TehranAngie Wong - Political Pundit and National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America FirstShane Harris - President of the People's Association of Justice AdvocatesScott Ritter - Military AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by professor Mohamed Marandi to discuss the drone strikes on a munitions factory in the Iranian city of Isfahan over the weekend. In the first half of the second hour, Angie Wong joined the show to discuss the latest Twitter Files and the Hamilton 68 project that claims to track Russian and Chinese influence on social media.In the second half of the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Shane Harris to discuss the latest from the city of Memphis, following the release of the video showing five police officers killing Tyre Nichols. In the last hour of the show, Fault Lines spoke to Scott Ritter about the latest from the Russian Special Military Operation and his analysis regarding the delivery of German and US-made tanks to Ukraine. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
iran
memphis
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106837121_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7e01a916df844b329f1a5c8496d5460f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
ukraine, iran, twitter, memphis, tyre nichols, аудио
ukraine, iran, twitter, memphis, tyre nichols, аудио
Who Carried Out the Drone Strikes in Iran?
04:22 GMT 31.01.2023 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 31.01.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Melik Abdul and Manila Chan discussed several international and domestic topics, including the drone strikes that were carried out in Iran over the weekend.
Mohamed Marandi - Professor of Orientalism at the University of Tehran
Angie Wong - Political Pundit and National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First
Shane Harris - President of the People's Association of Justice Advocates
Scott Ritter - Military Analyst
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by professor Mohamed Marandi to discuss the drone strikes on a munitions factory in the Iranian city of Isfahan over the weekend.
In the first half of the second hour, Angie Wong joined the show to discuss the latest Twitter Files and the Hamilton 68 project that claims to track Russian and Chinese influence on social media.
In the second half of the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Shane Harris to discuss the latest from the city of Memphis, following the release of the video showing five police officers killing Tyre Nichols.
In the last hour of the show, Fault Lines spoke to Scott Ritter about the latest from the Russian Special Military Operation and his analysis regarding the delivery of German and US-made tanks to Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.