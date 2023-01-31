https://sputniknews.com/20230131/us-democrats-urge-biden-to-cut-peru-funding-over-deadly-coup-crackdown-1106840640.html

US Democrats Urge Biden to Cut Peru Funding Over Deadly Coup Crackdown

A serious split over how far the Democratic Party is willing to go to ensure a US-friendly regime oversees Peru’s bountiful natural resources has emerged, a newly-surfaced letter has detailed.

Twenty Democratic members of Congress have signed a letter calling on US President Joe Biden to pause US security funding for Peru over “human rights violations committed by Peruvian state security forces” as they attempted to crush a largely working-class and indigenous uprising that has raged for nearly two months.“We urge your administration to temporarily halt all Title 10 and Title 22 security assistance funding from the United States to the government of Peru until your administration can confirm to members of Congress that this pattern of repression has ended and that Peruvian authorities are taking effective steps to ensure justice and accountability on behalf of victims and survivors,” reads the letter, which was published Monday and signed by lawmakers, including Reps. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), Chuy Garcia (D-IL), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL).Since Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was arrested and jailed over charges of alleged “rebellion” on December 7, dozens of Peruvians have been killed by the country’s military and police forces.In the letter, US legislators urged Biden to “publicly denounce these ongoing human rights violations” and “apply pressure on the Peruvian government,” which they note has “substantially increased tensions – including [by] classifying protesters as ‘terrorists’ and limiting citizens' right of movement.”The representatives appeared to suggest the American government may have had a hand in the violent seizure of power in Peru, with legislators writing they are “particularly concerned” by US “Ambassador Lisa Kenna's recent meeting with the Peruvian Minister of Defense.”Many observers saw the meeting between CIA-officer-turned-Ambassador Kenna and then-Peruvian Defense Minister Alberto Otarola – just two days prior to the putsch – as proof of American involvement. Otarola’s succession to prime minister immediately following the coup’s consolidation did little to assuage their fears.Also of “particular concern” to the lawmakers was “the announcement of $8 million in further US funding for CORAH,” an anti-coca growing initiative which officials noted “includes funding for forces involved in the egregious human rights violations that are currently taking place.”

