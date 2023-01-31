https://sputniknews.com/20230131/us-capitol-police-arrest-officer-impersonator-carrying-cache-of-knives-1106865291.html
US Capitol Police Arrest Officer Impersonator Carrying Cache of Knives
The US Capitol Police (USCP) said in a press release on Tuesday that a man carrying a stash of knives who is believed to have been impersonating an office has been arrested.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Capitol Police (USCP) said in a press release on Tuesday that a man carrying a stash of knives who is believed to have been impersonating an office has been arrested.
"At approximately 6:20 p.m., an officer with the USCP’s Bicycle Response Team noticed a man wanted for questioning by the U.S. Secret Service, near the corner of Third Street and Madison Drive, NW," the release said.
The US Secret Service first spotted the suspect a few minutes earlier near Constitution Avenue and 15th Street and informed the USCP, the release said.
USCP officers then approached and searched the suspect and found multiple knifes on him as well as a chain saw blade, the release said.
The Secret Service searched the man's suburban vehicle and found fake police equipment as well as shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask, the release also said.
The man was identified as Max Eli Viner, 37, the release added.
Viner will be charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a prohibited weapon in the District of Columbia, according to the release.