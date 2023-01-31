https://sputniknews.com/20230131/us-administration-stops-providing-us-companies-with-licenses-to-export-to-huawei-reports-say-1106842786.html
Washington has stopped issuing licenses to US companies to export to Huawei as the US administration is getting closer to imposing a total ban on American technology sale to the Chinese telecommunications company
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Washington has stopped issuing licenses to US companies to export to Huawei as the US administration is getting closer to imposing a total ban on American technology sale to the Chinese telecommunications company, The Financial Times reported.
Restrictions on Huawei began during the presidency of Donald Trump, when shipments were only possible with government permission as part of a crackdown strategy on Chinese firms the United States thought posed a threat to US national security.
The US Department of Commerce had notified several companies that it would not grant licenses to export US technology to Huawei, the newspaper reported citing a few people familiar with discussions.
Huawei
, a telecommunications equipment maker the United States views as a national security threat, is still charged in the case, which is pending in US District court. The charges include obstructing justice, conspiracy to steal trade secrets from US technology companies, and bank fraud. Huawei has pleaded not guilty.