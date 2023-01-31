https://sputniknews.com/20230131/south-korea-us-agree-to-expand-bolster-level-and-scale-of-joint-exercises-in-2023-1106847031.html
South Korea, US Agree to Expand, Bolster Level and Scale of Joint Exercises in 2023
South Korea, US Agree to Expand, Bolster Level and Scale of Joint Exercises in 2023
South Korea and the United States have agrees to further expand and bolster the level and scale of their joint exercises this year
2023-01-31T06:52+0000
2023-01-31T06:52+0000
2023-01-31T06:52+0000
military
south korea
us
joint military exercises
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105977/87/1059778736_45:0:5016:2796_1920x0_80_0_0_5e5512d0e016b01b8a1967ebe9e10f9e.jpg
"The two leaders also pledged to further expand and bolster the level and scale of this year's combined exercises and training," the joint statement released by the Pentagon read.South Korean Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-Sup and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held the first meeting of the year in Seoul on Tuesday. In 2023, the countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of their alliance.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105977/87/1059778736_1288:0:5016:2796_1920x0_80_0_0_bda82263573cb64e3413cd57b6d6e3a2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
south korea and the united states, joint exercises
south korea and the united states, joint exercises
South Korea, US Agree to Expand, Bolster Level and Scale of Joint Exercises in 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea and the United States have agrees to further expand and bolster the level and scale of their joint exercises this year, according to a joint statement by the countries' defense chiefs released on Tuesday.
"The two leaders also pledged to further expand and bolster the level and scale of this year's combined exercises and training," the joint statement released by the Pentagon read.
South Korean Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-Sup and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held the first meeting of the year in Seoul on Tuesday.
In 2023, the countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of their alliance.