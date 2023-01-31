International
South Korea, US Agree to Expand, Bolster Level and Scale of Joint Exercises in 2023
"The two leaders also pledged to further expand and bolster the level and scale of this year's combined exercises and training," the joint statement released by the Pentagon read.South Korean Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-Sup and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held the first meeting of the year in Seoul on Tuesday. In 2023, the countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of their alliance.
