https://sputniknews.com/20230131/sitting-in-traffic-for-just-two-hours-can-damage-your-brain-study-finds--1106868054.html

Sitting in Traffic for Just Two Hours Can Damage Your Brain, Study Finds

Sitting in Traffic for Just Two Hours Can Damage Your Brain, Study Finds

Signs of decreased brain function can appear in as little as two hours following exposure to traffic pollution.

2023-01-31T22:22+0000

2023-01-31T22:22+0000

2023-01-31T22:16+0000

viral

health

health

brain

human brain

traffic

road traffic

diesel

diesel fuel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/18/1093350396_0:211:2047:1362_1920x0_80_0_0_a68ec695b67da484f008dabce50fbb84.jpg

A study released by a team at the University of British Columbia reveals that exposure to diesel exhaust fumes can have disastrous effects on your brain. This may be worse if you find yourself sitting in traffic during your daily commute to, or from the office.In order to arrive at this conclusion the study focused on the brain’s functional connectivity: a measure that tests how well different parts of the brain are able to communicate or interact with one another. The team briefly exposed 25 healthy adults to either diesel exhaust or filtered air in the lab and used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to measure the participant’s brains before and after each exposure.The study looked at the participants' brain default mode network (DMN), which is where internal thoughts and memories are stored. They found that after the brain is exposed to diesel exhaust, the DMN has less activity than those in the study who were exposed to filtered air.“While more research is needed to fully understand the functional impacts of these changes, it’s possible that they may impair people’s thinking or ability to work.”Fortunately, the participant’s brain function returned to normal after their short-term exposure, however the researchers speculate that long-term exposure (such as sitting in traffic for hours at a time) could lead to permanent brain damage.“People may want to think twice the next time they’re stuck in traffic with the windows rolled down,” says Carlsten. “It’s important to ensure that your car’s air filter is in good working order, and if you’re walking or biking down a busy street, consider diverting to a less busy route.”In 2008, a separate study done by Dutch researchers at Zuyd University also found that exposure to diesel exhaust triggers the stress response part of the brain. Those researchers also speculated that long-term exposure to diesel could have lasting, negative effects on brain health.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

traffic, pollution, brain damage, brain health, study, research, science