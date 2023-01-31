https://sputniknews.com/20230131/sitting-in-traffic-for-just-two-hours-can-damage-your-brain-study-finds--1106868054.html
Sitting in Traffic for Just Two Hours Can Damage Your Brain, Study Finds
Signs of decreased brain function can appear in as little as two hours following exposure to traffic pollution.
Sitting in Traffic for Just Two Hours Can Damage Your Brain, Study Finds
In a first-ever controlled experiment to show evidence of altered brain network connectivity in humans after exposure to air pollution, signs of decreased brain function can appear in as little as two hours after exposure to traffic pollution.
A study
released by a team at the University of British Columbia reveals that exposure to diesel exhaust fumes can have disastrous effects on your brain. This may be worse if you find yourself sitting in traffic during your daily commute to, or from the office.
In order to arrive at this conclusion the study focused on the brain’s functional connectivity: a measure that tests how well different parts of the brain are able to communicate or interact with one another. The team briefly exposed 25 healthy adults to either diesel exhaust or filtered air in the lab and used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to measure the participant’s brains before and after each exposure.
The study looked at the participants' brain default mode network (DMN), which is where internal thoughts and memories are stored. They found that after the brain is exposed to diesel exhaust, the DMN has less activity than those in the study who were exposed to filtered air.
“We know that altered functional connectivity in the DMN has been associated with reduced cognitive performance and symptoms of depression, so it’s concerning to see traffic pollution interrupting these same networks,” explains Jodie Gawryluk, the study’s first author and a psychology professor at the University of Victoria.
“While more research is needed to fully understand the functional impacts of these changes, it’s possible that they may impair people’s thinking or ability to work.”
Fortunately, the participant’s brain function returned to normal after their short-term exposure, however the researchers speculate that long-term exposure (such as sitting in traffic for hours at a time) could lead to permanent brain damage.
“People may want to think twice the next time they’re stuck in traffic with the windows rolled down,” says Carlsten. “It’s important to ensure that your car’s air filter is in good working order, and if you’re walking or biking down a busy street, consider diverting to a less busy route.”
In 2008,
a separate study done by Dutch researchers at Zuyd University also found that exposure to diesel exhaust triggers the stress response part of the brain. Those researchers also speculated that long-term exposure to diesel could have lasting, negative effects on brain health.