International
WATCH: Protesters Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230131/should-f-16-supplies-to-ukraine-ever-be-considered-by-any-country-1106849684.html
Should F-16 Supplies to Ukraine Ever Be Considered by Any Country?
Should F-16 Supplies to Ukraine Ever Be Considered by Any Country?
Ukraine has long been lobbying the US to provide F-16 fighter jets to bolster its forces amid Russia's special military operation
2023-01-31T11:39+0000
2023-01-31T12:04+0000
world
ukraine
f-16
fighter jet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100668870_0:44:1024:620_1920x0_80_0_0_041d339eefe3e9959c42bec59f7a2a50.jpg
Sputnik wants to know your opinion on the matter - please feel free to take part in our poll! Do you think the supplies of F-16 fighter jets should ever be considered by any country?
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100668870_70:0:954:663_1920x0_80_0_0_85dfe7bb40da8518ba1a4c3952974097.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us to provide f-16 fighter jets, russia's special military operation
us to provide f-16 fighter jets, russia's special military operation

Should F-16 Supplies to Ukraine Ever Be Considered by Any Country?

11:39 GMT 31.01.2023 (Updated: 12:04 GMT 31.01.2023)
CC0 / TSGT KEVIN J. GRUENWALD, USAF / A pair of US Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcons,
A pair of US Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcons, - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2023
CC0 / TSGT KEVIN J. GRUENWALD, USAF /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ukraine appears confident that after some Western countries decided to supply it with tanks, it might get F-16 fighter jets as well. Recently, US President Joe Biden has made it clear that Washington will not provide F-16s to Ukraine. However, some of Kiev’s Western allies have promised to consider such a possibility.
Sputnik wants to know your opinion on the matter - please feel free to take part in our poll!
Do you think the supplies of F-16 fighter jets should ever be considered by any country?
Votes156
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала