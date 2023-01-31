https://sputniknews.com/20230131/should-f-16-supplies-to-ukraine-ever-be-considered-by-any-country-1106849684.html
Ukraine has long been lobbying the US to provide F-16 fighter jets to bolster its forces amid Russia's special military operation
Sputnik wants to know your opinion on the matter - please feel free to take part in our poll! Do you think the supplies of F-16 fighter jets should ever be considered by any country?
Should F-16 Supplies to Ukraine Ever Be Considered by Any Country?
11:39 GMT 31.01.2023 (Updated: 12:04 GMT 31.01.2023)
Ukraine appears confident that after some Western countries decided to supply it with tanks, it might get F-16 fighter jets as well. Recently, US President Joe Biden has made it clear that Washington will not provide F-16s to Ukraine. However, some of Kiev’s Western allies have promised to consider such a possibility.
Sputnik wants to know your opinion on the matter - please feel free to take part in our poll!
Do you think the supplies of F-16 fighter jets should ever be considered by any country?