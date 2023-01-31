International
WATCH LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov and Egyptian Counterpart Shoukry Hold Joint Press Conference in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230131/russian-fm-lavrov-and-egyptian-counterpart-shoukry-hold-joint-press-conference-in-moscow-1106846451.html
Russian FM Lavrov and Egyptian Counterpart Shoukry Hold Joint Press Conference in Moscow
Russian FM Lavrov and Egyptian Counterpart Shoukry Hold Joint Press Conference in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Moscow.
2023-01-31T11:20+0000
2023-01-31T11:27+0000
sameh shoukry
sergey lavrov
russia
egypt
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105664/02/1056640232_0:154:3093:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_6bf9f2912c448637fd2829b70c363518.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry hold a joint press conference after talks in Moscow on Tuesday, 31 January.The ministers are expected to have discussed a broad range of issues both local and international.The previous meeting between Lavrov and Shoukry took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2022, when they discussed the implementation of the grain deal. The Egyptian foreign minister has already visited Russia in October 2021.In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
egypt
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian FM Lavrov and Egyptian Counterpart Shoukry Hold Joint Press Conference in Moscow
Russian FM Lavrov and Egyptian Counterpart Shoukry Hold Joint Press Conference in Moscow
2023-01-31T11:20+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105664/02/1056640232_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f044194ec6491dbf6f981e63a4bc4be7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sameh shoukry, russian foreign minister sergei lavrov
sameh shoukry, russian foreign minister sergei lavrov

Russian FM Lavrov and Egyptian Counterpart Shoukry Hold Joint Press Conference in Moscow

11:20 GMT 31.01.2023 (Updated: 11:27 GMT 31.01.2023)
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks in Moscow with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to discuss relations between the two countries and the crisis in Ukraine.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry hold a joint press conference after talks in Moscow on Tuesday, 31 January.
The ministers are expected to have discussed a broad range of issues both local and international.
The previous meeting between Lavrov and Shoukry took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2022, when they discussed the implementation of the grain deal. The Egyptian foreign minister has already visited Russia in October 2021.
In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала