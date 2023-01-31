https://sputniknews.com/20230131/russian-fm-lavrov-and-egyptian-counterpart-shoukry-hold-joint-press-conference-in-moscow-1106846451.html

Russian FM Lavrov and Egyptian Counterpart Shoukry Hold Joint Press Conference in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Moscow.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry hold a joint press conference after talks in Moscow on Tuesday, 31 January.The ministers are expected to have discussed a broad range of issues both local and international.The previous meeting between Lavrov and Shoukry took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2022, when they discussed the implementation of the grain deal. The Egyptian foreign minister has already visited Russia in October 2021.In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

News

