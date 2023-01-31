Reports of Classified Documents Found on Hunter Biden's Laptop

International
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including 32 killed in a Pakistan mosque bombing, and Donald Trump insulting... 31.01.2023, Sputnik International
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including 32 killed in a Pakistan mosque bombing, and Donald Trump insulting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Germany Brags about Sending 14 Tanks to Ukraine, Who is in Charge of Germany?, and Coded MessagesJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The MAGA Base, Classified Documents on Hunter Biden's Laptop, and The Gateway Pundit Readers.In the first hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about Germany's involvement between Russia-Ukraine, Angela Merkel, and Brazilian politics. Wyatt talked about Victoria Nuland's recent statements about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline bombing and government ordered censorship in Brazil. Wyatt discussed the media coverage of the special military operation in Ukraine and the revision of world history. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about Donald Trump's inability to apologize, GOP led committees, and the FBI protection of Hunter Biden. Jim spoke about the classified documents found on Hunter Biden's laptop and the media propaganda on Hunter Biden's laptop. Jim commented on Donald Trump's recent 2024 election videos and the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including 32 killed in a Pakistan mosque bombing, and Donald Trump insulting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Germany Brags about Sending 14 Tanks to Ukraine, Who is in Charge of Germany?, and Coded Messages

Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The MAGA Base, Classified Documents on Hunter Biden's Laptop, and The Gateway Pundit Readers.

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about Germany's involvement between Russia-Ukraine, Angela Merkel, and Brazilian politics. Wyatt talked about Victoria Nuland's recent statements about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline bombing and government ordered censorship in Brazil. Wyatt discussed the media coverage of the special military operation in Ukraine and the revision of world history.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about Donald Trump's inability to apologize, GOP led committees, and the FBI protection of Hunter Biden. Jim spoke about the classified documents found on Hunter Biden's laptop and the media propaganda on Hunter Biden's laptop. Jim commented on Donald Trump's recent 2024 election videos and the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
