‘Really Silly Actions’: US Efforts to Isolate China’s Tech Sector Will Backfire, Expert Says

The US has pushed its own businesses and those of its allies to “decouple” from China as part of Washington’s effort to pursue “great power competition” with Beijing and Moscow. However, with the global economy more integrated than ever, cutting the world’s second-largest economy out from the rest is essentially impossible.

The US has expanded its efforts to isolate China’s tech sector from advanced technology used by Western firms, especially high-end semiconductors and the microchips they’re used to make. Taiwan and South Korea have faced extensive pressure to limit sales to China, but more recently Washington has pressured Tokyo and Amsterdam, too. Meanwhile, Chinese tech firms have been rushing to adapt.Thomas W. Pauken II, author of "US vs China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal," a consultant on Asia-Pacific affairs and a geopolitical commentator, told Sputnik that “people become most innovative in a crisis or they have no choice but to be innovative.”The author noted that China is “well-positioned” to innovate as the US pressures other nations to “decouple” from China’s economy.Indeed, the White House’s most recent efforts have already produced innovative fruits in Shenzhen.Insider reports quoted in US media have said that Dutch and Japanese officials have agreed after talks with their US counterparts to abide by the US’ ban on selling the most advanced semiconductor chips to Chinese companies, including Huawei, which the US moved toward a total ban on doing business with late last year. The agreement will block Chinese companies from buying from the Dutch firm ASML, presently the world’s only producer of high-end microchips using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. However, last month, reports in Chinese media indicated Huawei had filed for a patent on EUV lithography, evidently an innovation the Shenzhen-based tech giant had been working on for years.Could China retaliate for the US sanctions and trade bans? Pauken said they don’t need to, they just need to anticipate such moves and believe they will be followed through, because “the US and Europe will end up punishing themselves more so than the Chinese.”That said, Pauken noted that if the US-Dutch-Japan ban does go into full effect, it would “have a huge impact.”The analyst noted that the Japanese have not totally agreed to the US’ terms because of Japan’s close trade relationship with China, especially their tech sectors, which “are making quite a bit of money.”He noted the same is likely true of an agreement with Amsterdam.“If the Netherlands actually agree to this on paper, then that would be devastating to their economy. Recently, they changed environmental rules, so they practically destroyed their agriculture because of new environmental rules. So right now, their only real sector is either tourism or the chips industry. So obviously, if they lose a major customer from China, this will have a very deep impact on them. I really don't believe that they have a paper agreement claiming that they actually agreed to what the newspapers are saying. And this is why a lot of times these treaties and agreements are never disclosed to the public,” he observed.“I just don't see it happening with these countries actually going in ahead, signing some, the US and their country, agreement specifying exactly what they're claiming to the media. And this is very common. This is a very common occurrence. I always find it interesting that the media never ask specifically, ‘can you show us the agreement papers? Can you show us what is exactly in writing?’ The Western media doesn't do it that often. I would advise them that they should start spending more time looking at the actual documents.”

