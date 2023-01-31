International
WATCH: Protesters Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230131/putin-instructs-govt-to-sign-agreement-with-belarus-on-creation-of-joint-combat-centers-1106864075.html
Putin Instructs Gov't to Sign Agreement With Belarus on Creation of Joint Combat Centers
Putin Instructs Gov't to Sign Agreement With Belarus on Creation of Joint Combat Centers
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an instruction on Tuesday to negotiate and sign an agreement with Belarus on the creation of combat training centers for joint military training.
2023-01-31T17:39+0000
2023-01-31T17:39+0000
military
russia
belarus
combat
military training
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106425802_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a109810657afb110811c20826cf760a8.jpg
The document was published on the Russian government's official legal information portal. "[To] accept the proposal of the Russian government to sign an agreement between Russia and Belarus on the establishment and operation of combat training centers for joint training of military personnel of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus," the document read. In addition, Putin instructed the Russian Defense Ministry, with the participation of the Foreign Ministry, to hold negotiations with Belarus and sign the said agreement after reaching an understanding, according to the document.
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106425802_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3d276694272ecfa3b628f70301a0e3f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-belarus relations, combat military training, russia belarus joint military training
russia-belarus relations, combat military training, russia belarus joint military training

Putin Instructs Gov't to Sign Agreement With Belarus on Creation of Joint Combat Centers

17:39 GMT 31.01.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an instruction on Tuesday to negotiate and sign an agreement with Belarus on the creation of combat training centers for joint military training.
The document was published on the Russian government's official legal information portal.
"[To] accept the proposal of the Russian government to sign an agreement between Russia and Belarus on the establishment and operation of combat training centers for joint training of military personnel of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus," the document read.
In addition, Putin instructed the Russian Defense Ministry, with the participation of the Foreign Ministry, to hold negotiations with Belarus and sign the said agreement after reaching an understanding, according to the document.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала