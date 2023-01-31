https://sputniknews.com/20230131/protests-across-the-us-call-for-justice-for-tyre-nichols-1106838042.html

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nicolas Davies, researcher for CODEPINK and co-author of War in Ukraine: Making Sense of A Senseless Conflict to discuss what steps the US needs to take in order to promote peace in Ukraine and de-escalate rising tensions which push the US closer to direct conflict with Russia, the extreme danger posed by the recent mobilizations of weapons to Ukraine, and the role the media plays in drumming up support for these dangerous escalations.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tori Black, President of Friends of Swazi Freedom and head of its solidarity committee to discuss the assassination of human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko in Eswatini, also known as Swaziland, the state of the movement for democratic reforms in the country and how they are repressed, the history of the country as a foreign policy outpost for countries such as the US and Israel, and the connections between the repression of protests in the US and how the US supports the repression of the pro-democracy movement in Eswatini.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss protests across the US in response to the police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the repression of protesters opposed to the Cop City police training facility in Atlanta, and the international connections between the repression of activists in the US and the violence waged against the targets of imperialism in Palestine and elsewhere around the world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

