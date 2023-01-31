https://sputniknews.com/20230131/over-75-of-americans-dissatisfied-with-nation-poll-1106857994.html

Over 75% of Americans Dissatisfied With Nation: Poll

More than 75% of Americans express dissatisfaction with the way things are going in their country

"Continuing a two-decade trend, most Americans remain dissatisfied with the way things are going in the US -- 23% say they are satisfied, and 76% are dissatisfied," the pollster said. Forty-eight percent are "very dissatisfied," down from the record-high 66% measured in January 2021. The 23% of those satisfied is an increase from the 17% recorded in January 2022 and the 11% registered in January 2021. The poll also showed a divide along partisan lines. The poll was conducted from January 2-22 among 1,001 adults from all US states and the District of Columbia. The margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

