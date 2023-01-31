International
Nigeria Becomes First African Country to Gain Access to Starlink – SpaceX
Nigeria Becomes First African Country to Gain Access to Starlink – SpaceX
US space company SpaceX owned by Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that its Starlink satellite internet provider had become available in Nigeria, which is the first African country to gain access to the company's services.
The availability map of Starlink now also depicts Nigeria as a state where network services are available. Starlink is a next generation satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access across the world. SpaceX launched the project in February 2018.
08:14 GMT 31.01.2023
