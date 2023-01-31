International
WATCH: Protesters Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230131/never-enough-hunter-biden-reportedly-threatened-to-hold-pay-to-staffer-unless-she-provided-sex-1106864355.html
Never Enough? Hunter Biden Reportedly Threatened to Hold Pay to Staffer Unless She Provided Sex
Never Enough? Hunter Biden Reportedly Threatened to Hold Pay to Staffer Unless She Provided Sex
Hunter Biden threatened to withhold pay to one of his former staffers at his law firm Owasco unless she provided sexual services, a British tabloid reported on Tuesday, citing documents.
2023-01-31T17:51+0000
2023-01-31T17:51+0000
americas
us
hunter biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107726/71/1077267163_0:145:1785:1149_1920x0_80_0_0_bd20bd074b2a94a98a2c84b6d63a563a.jpg
The report presents text messages exchanged between Biden and his former 29-year-old assistant at the time of the incident between 2018 and 2019 in which Biden asks for video sex sessions and sent her several payments via Apple Pay. Biden also filmed video of him having sex with a part-time model and fitness instructor, the report said. The publication also obtained suspicious activity reports filed by JP Morgan Chase Bank which show that Biden provided his former assistant $44,500.08 in the span of four months in 2018. In 2019, the assistant complained to Biden's secretary that she had not received her pay for December totaling $837.06 and was unable to reach Biden to sort out the issue, the report said. In addition, the assistant had complained to Biden that she was barely getting by financially and was unable to pay her rent, the report added. The former staffer is the fourth employee that Biden is known to have had a sexual relationship with, according to the report.
https://sputniknews.com/20200924/gop-report-hunter-biden-sent-thousands-of-dollars-to-people-involved-with-sex-industry-1080560752.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107726/71/1077267163_31:0:1755:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_0f71a22a002af3debab27b2baa888e3f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hunter biden, hunter biden sex scandal, hunter biden sex tapes
hunter biden, hunter biden sex scandal, hunter biden sex tapes

Never Enough? Hunter Biden Reportedly Threatened to Hold Pay to Staffer Unless She Provided Sex

17:51 GMT 31.01.2023
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez MonsivaisIn this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020.
In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2023
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hunter Biden threatened to withhold pay to one of his former staffers at his law firm Owasco unless she provided sexual services, a British tabloid reported on Tuesday, citing documents.
The report presents text messages exchanged between Biden and his former 29-year-old assistant at the time of the incident between 2018 and 2019 in which Biden asks for video sex sessions and sent her several payments via Apple Pay.
Biden also filmed video of him having sex with a part-time model and fitness instructor, the report said.
Barack Obama 2009 presidential inaugural parade - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2020
World
GOP Report: Hunter Biden Sent 'Thousands of Dollars' to People Involved With Sex Industry
24 September 2020, 16:24 GMT
The publication also obtained suspicious activity reports filed by JP Morgan Chase Bank which show that Biden provided his former assistant $44,500.08 in the span of four months in 2018.
In 2019, the assistant complained to Biden's secretary that she had not received her pay for December totaling $837.06 and was unable to reach Biden to sort out the issue, the report said.
In addition, the assistant had complained to Biden that she was barely getting by financially and was unable to pay her rent, the report added.
The former staffer is the fourth employee that Biden is known to have had a sexual relationship with, according to the report.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала