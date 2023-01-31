https://sputniknews.com/20230131/memphis-disbands-police-unit-israel-strike-on-iran-dc-housing-1106835062.html

Memphis Disbands Police Unit, Israel Strike on Iran, DC Housing

Memphis Disbands Police Unit, Israel Strike on Iran, DC Housing

The Memphis Police Department disbands infamous SCORPION Unit, and the recent drone attack in the Iranian province of Isfahan.

Memphis Disbands Police Unit, Israel Strike on Iran, DC Housing The Memphis Police Department disbands infamous SCORPION Unit, and Israel carries out attacks on Iran.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits host John Kiriakou and producer Ben Zinevich to discuss Pentagon officials quietly pushing the provision of fighter jets to Kiev, tension between the Germany's Chancellor and Foreign Minister, and the arrest of several men over suspected attempt to murder Iranian dissidents, and the hawkish comments from a US Air Force general towards China.Author and Western Region Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses the attack on Isfahan in Iran allegedly carried out by Israel, how Tehran may respond; does the Israeli government seems to desire a full-scale war with Iran? Professor of Law and Public Policy Robert Hockett discusses the release of the video of police beating Tyre Nichols and the public's response, the latest revelations from the Twitter Files surrounding Twitter's former cooperation a think tank led by former CIA officials, the newer House situation regarding a weakened speakership, and the development of the fight between DeSantis and Trump looking ahead to the GOP primary.Director of The Center for Social Housing and Public Investment Will Merrifield discusses the crisis of housing in Washington, DC, the inefficacy of the DC Housing Authority, how the Mayor uses the DCHA commission as rubber stamp for development, how DC housing policy rewards speculation over housing, how business improvement districts encourage displacement, and the fight for social housing in the District of Columbia.The Misfits also discuss a fight in the Virginia state legislature over, and lessons learned around 2020 by both the movement for Black lives and the police.

