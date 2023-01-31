Luxury and Beauty: International Jeweler's Day

International
The profession of a jeweler is considered extremely profitable - precious jewelry and luxury items will always be valued, however great the economic turmoil.Sometimes practitioners come from a long line of jewelers as the craft has been handed down from father to son for decades, if not centuries. Perhaps the most famous jeweler is Carl Faberge - his name is familiar even to those who profess no interest in jewelry, and his works are highly valued by collectors.Historians say that the art of jewelry first emerged in Ancient Greece.Take a look at some of the world's most beautiful jewels in Sputnik's gallery:
On 31 January, craftsmen all over the world who make our lives more beautiful are celebrating their professional holiday - International Jeweler's Day.
The profession of a jeweler is considered extremely profitable - precious jewelry and luxury items will always be valued, however great the economic turmoil.
Sometimes practitioners come from a long line of jewelers as the craft has been handed down from father to son for decades, if not centuries.
Perhaps the most famous jeweler is Carl Faberge - his name is familiar even to those who profess no interest in jewelry, and his works are highly valued by collectors.
Historians say that the art of jewelry first emerged in Ancient Greece.
Take a look at some of the world's most beautiful jewels in Sputnik's gallery:
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant

Among the few professions that have survived millennia, the jeweler is one of the few whose status has not undergone any change. The creators of exquisite jewelry were equally highly valued in the days of the ancient Egyptian pharaohs as they were in the era of mass production and global economy.

Above: The Koh-i-noor, or "mountain of light" diamond, set in the Maltese Cross at the front of the crown made for Britain's late Queen Mother Elizabeth, is seen on her coffin, along with her personal standard, a wreath and a note from her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, as it is drawn to London's Westminster Hall on 5 April 2002.

© AFP 2023 / Fabrice Coffrini

The first craftsmen who made jewelry appeared at the dawn of human civilization. Some of the oldest gold items have been discovered in ancient Egyptian tombs from the First Dynasty (2500-3000 BC).

Above: A model poses with the 'The Apollo Blue' and 'The Artemis Pink' diamonds, mounted as earrings, during a press preview by Sotheby's auction house, on 11 May 2017 in Geneva.

© AFP 2023 / Sebastien Bozon

The profession of a jeweler requires great patience, because the master carries out his work with delicate and expensive materials.

Above: The $55Mln 'Hallucination' watch set with a multitude of rare colored diamonds is displayed at the booth of British jeweler Graff at the watch industry's biggest annual tradeshow BaselWorld on 28 March 2014 in Basel, Switzerland.

© AFP 2023 / Fabrice Coffrini

The jeweler should have excellent eyesight to see the smallest details of the future jewelry, the tiniest flaws in the stones and metal.

Above: A model shows 'The Orange' a 14.82-carat pear-shaped, vivid orange diamond during a press preview on 31 October 2013 in Geneva.

© AFP 2023 / Fabrice Coffrini

Jewelry is first and foremost an art, and the creative imagination of the master here is one of the fundamental qualities.

Above: The photo taken on 12 May 2016 in Geneva during a press preview by Christie's auction house shows the 'Oppenheimer Blue', a rare fancy vivid blue diamond weighing 14.62 carats.

© AFP 2023 / Roslan Rahman

A person who decides to become a jeweler should be prepared to master a wide range of skills, from sketching to casting and forging metal.

Above: Jessica Nasr, a staff member of Dubai-based jewelry firm Mouawad holds the 637-carat 'L'incomparable necklace', featuring the world's largest internally flawless diamond called 'The Golden Giant' and valued at $55Mln, at a media event in Singapore on 4 October 2013.

© AP Photo / Ann Heisenfelt

Paradoxically, one of the most famous jewelers, Carl Faberge, who created a collection of famous Easter eggs for the Russian imperial house, died in complete poverty.

Above: The 'Hope Diamond' is seen in its new temporary setting, 'Embracing Hope', on Thursday 18 November 2010, at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington. The temporary setting is platinum with 340 baguette diamonds and took more than eight months to create.

© AFP 2023 / Stephen Shaver

The most ancient piece of jewelry is a necklace of clamshells found in Morocco. It is at least 110,000 years old.

Above: A gem expert displays the exceptional 'Doubly Fortunate' jadeite necklace which was auctioned by Christie's Hong Kong. It is considered the most important piece of jadeite jewelry ever to appear at an auction and was worth approximately $4Mln.

© AFP 2023 / Justin Tallis

A model poses with a 59.60-carat oval mixed-cut pink diamond, known as 'The Pink Star', during a photocall at Sotheby's in London on 20 March 2017. The diamond, with an estimated value of $60Mln is said to be the largest Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid Pink diamond that the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has ever graded.

© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Is the profession of jeweler in demand? Certainly, the skills of an experienced craftsman will always be appreciated, because people like to decorate themselves even in the years of crisis.

Above: An onyx and diamond panther bracelet by Cartier, that once belonged to Wallis Simpson, is seen in front of a Cecil Beaton portrait of her at Sotheby's auction rooms in London on 22 July 2010.

