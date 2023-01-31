Luxury and Beauty: International Jeweler's Day

© AP Photo / Alastair Grant

Among the few professions that have survived millennia, the jeweler is one of the few whose status has not undergone any change. The creators of exquisite jewelry were equally highly valued in the days of the ancient Egyptian pharaohs as they were in the era of mass production and global economy.

Above: The Koh-i-noor, or "mountain of light" diamond, set in the Maltese Cross at the front of the crown made for Britain's late Queen Mother Elizabeth, is seen on her coffin, along with her personal standard, a wreath and a note from her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, as it is drawn to London's Westminster Hall on 5 April 2002.