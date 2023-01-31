https://sputniknews.com/20230131/imf-revises-global-economic-growth-forecast--1106862998.html
IMF Revises Global Economic Growth Forecast
IMF Revises Global Economic Growth Forecast
Global economic growth will slow to 2.9% in 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, revising its previous forecast upward by 0.2 percentage points.
2023-01-31T16:34+0000
2023-01-31T16:34+0000
2023-01-31T16:34+0000
multimedia
infographic
international monetary fund
economic growth
economic forecast
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1f/1106862851_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b5e88dfa49714bff635e72892ff28fb0.png
"Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024. The forecast for 2023 is 0.2 percentage point higher than predicted in the October 2022 World Economic Outlook (WEO) but below the historical (2000–19) average of 3.8 percent," the IMF said on Monday in its updated World Economic Outlook (WEO).As for the biggest world economy, the body expects economic growth in the United States to slow from 2% in 2022 to 1.4% in 2023 and 1% in 2024. In China, economic growth is projected to increase to 5.2% this year and drop to 4.55 in 2024. In the euro area, economic growth will bottom out at 0.7% in 2023.At the same time, the IMF revised Russia's economic growth forecast upward by 2.6 percentage points to 0.3% in 2023. In its new WEO, the IMF also projected that in 2024 economic growth in Russia will reach 2.1%, which is 0.6 percentage points better than its previous forecast.The WEO also noted that the economic contraction of -2.2% in Russia in 2022 was much smaller than the previously predicted -3.4%.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1f/1106862851_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b20be1f0b7e16eda3141961f1865b070.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the international monetary fund (imf), economic growth, economic forecast, us economy, eu economy, russian economy
the international monetary fund (imf), economic growth, economic forecast, us economy, eu economy, russian economy
IMF Revises Global Economic Growth Forecast
Global economic growth will slow to 2.9% in 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, revising its previous forecast upward by 0.2 percentage points.
"Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024. The forecast for 2023 is 0.2 percentage point higher than predicted in the October 2022 World Economic Outlook (WEO) but below the historical (2000–19) average of 3.8 percent," the IMF said on Monday in its updated World Economic Outlook (WEO).
As for the biggest world economy, the body expects economic growth in the United States to slow from 2% in 2022 to 1.4% in 2023 and 1% in 2024. In China, economic growth is projected to increase to 5.2% this year and drop to 4.55 in 2024. In the euro area, economic growth will bottom out at 0.7% in 2023.
At the same time, the IMF revised Russia's economic growth forecast upward by 2.6 percentage points to 0.3% in 2023. In its new WEO, the IMF also projected that in 2024 economic growth in Russia will reach 2.1%, which is 0.6 percentage points better than its previous forecast.
The WEO also noted that the economic contraction of -2.2% in Russia in 2022 was much smaller than the previously predicted -3.4%.