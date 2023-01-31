https://sputniknews.com/20230131/imf-revises-global-economic-growth-forecast--1106862998.html

IMF Revises Global Economic Growth Forecast

IMF Revises Global Economic Growth Forecast

Global economic growth will slow to 2.9% in 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, revising its previous forecast upward by 0.2 percentage points.

2023-01-31T16:34+0000

2023-01-31T16:34+0000

2023-01-31T16:34+0000

multimedia

infographic

international monetary fund

economic growth

economic forecast

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1f/1106862851_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b5e88dfa49714bff635e72892ff28fb0.png

"Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024. The forecast for 2023 is 0.2 percentage point higher than predicted in the October 2022 World Economic Outlook (WEO) but below the historical (2000–19) average of 3.8 percent," the IMF said on Monday in its updated World Economic Outlook (WEO).As for the biggest world economy, the body expects economic growth in the United States to slow from 2% in 2022 to 1.4% in 2023 and 1% in 2024. In China, economic growth is projected to increase to 5.2% this year and drop to 4.55 in 2024. In the euro area, economic growth will bottom out at 0.7% in 2023.At the same time, the IMF revised Russia's economic growth forecast upward by 2.6 percentage points to 0.3% in 2023. In its new WEO, the IMF also projected that in 2024 economic growth in Russia will reach 2.1%, which is 0.6 percentage points better than its previous forecast.The WEO also noted that the economic contraction of -2.2% in Russia in 2022 was much smaller than the previously predicted -3.4%.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the international monetary fund (imf), economic growth, economic forecast, us economy, eu economy, russian economy