German Defense Contractor Says Restocking on New Leopard Tanks May Take Up to 2 Years

The chief executive of German defense contractor Vincorion said on Tuesday it would take 12 to 24 months to replace Leopard 2 tanks that Berlin has promised to Ukraine.

2023-01-31T21:45+0000

2023-01-31T21:45+0000

2023-01-31T21:39+0000

Stefan Stenzel, whose company makes electronics for Leopards, Pumas and Patriots, told the Welt daily that the federal government was in no hurry to place orders for new Leopard tanks with Vincorion and other defense contractors down the arms supply chain. "That is why Germany must order new tanks in January if it decides in January to give 14 tanks to Ukraine. But Germany has been giving Ukraine materials, such as artillery and air defense systems, for 11 months and has not ordered new ones," Stenzel added. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said last Wednesday that his country would give 14 of the newest Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks to Ukraine. The tanks are the latest contribution of the German armed forces to Ukraine’s military effort, on top of Puma fighting vehicles and a Patriot missile battery.

