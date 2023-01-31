International
German Defense Contractor Says Restocking on New Leopard Tanks May Take Up to 2 Years
The chief executive of German defense contractor Vincorion said on Tuesday it would take 12 to 24 months to replace Leopard 2 tanks that Berlin has promised to Ukraine.
Stefan Stenzel, whose company makes electronics for Leopards, Pumas and Patriots, told the Welt daily that the federal government was in no hurry to place orders for new Leopard tanks with Vincorion and other defense contractors down the arms supply chain. "That is why Germany must order new tanks in January if it decides in January to give 14 tanks to Ukraine. But Germany has been giving Ukraine materials, such as artillery and air defense systems, for 11 months and has not ordered new ones," Stenzel added. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said last Wednesday that his country would give 14 of the newest Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks to Ukraine. The tanks are the latest contribution of the German armed forces to Ukraine’s military effort, on top of Puma fighting vehicles and a Patriot missile battery.
German Defense Contractor Says Restocking on New Leopard Tanks May Take Up to 2 Years

© AFP 2023 / RONNY HARTMANNA Leopard 2 battle tanks of the German armed forces Bundeswehr drives during a visit by the German Chancellor to the German Bundeswehr's troops during a training exercise at the military ground in Ostenholz, northern Germany, on October 17, 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The chief executive of German defense contractor Vincorion said on Tuesday it would take 12 to 24 months to replace Leopard 2 tanks that Berlin has promised to Ukraine.
Stefan Stenzel, whose company makes electronics for Leopards, Pumas and Patriots, told the Welt daily that the federal government was in no hurry to place orders for new Leopard tanks with Vincorion and other defense contractors down the arms supply chain.
"Our suppliers require 6-12 months to deliver, then we will need several weeks to make components and deliver them to platform-makers KMW and Rheinmetall. It takes 12 to 24 months to deliver complete tanks made from these parts, among others," he estimated.
"That is why Germany must order new tanks in January if it decides in January to give 14 tanks to Ukraine. But Germany has been giving Ukraine materials, such as artillery and air defense systems, for 11 months and has not ordered new ones," Stenzel added.
M1 Abrams tanks. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2023
Four Reasons Leopard 2s & M1 Abrams Will Bite the Dust in Ukraine
27 January, 18:00 GMT
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said last Wednesday that his country would give 14 of the newest Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks to Ukraine. The tanks are the latest contribution of the German armed forces to Ukraine’s military effort, on top of Puma fighting vehicles and a Patriot missile battery.
