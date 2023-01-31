https://sputniknews.com/20230131/french-police-use-tear-gas-against-participants-of-protest-against-pension-reform-1106862060.html
VIDEO: French Police Use Tear Gas Against Participants of Protest Against Pension Reform
Police fired tear gas at a protest against the pension reform in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The second nationwide strike against the pension reform is taking place in France on Tuesday, with more than 200 protests taking place across the country. Police expect 1.2 million people to take part in demonstrations across France, and 100,000 people in Paris. The protest march in Paris began at 13:30 GMT from Italy Square and will proceed to Place Vauban. Tens of thousands of people are participating in the demonstration, including representatives of various industries and youth organizations. Some participants of the protest column began throwing bottles and stones at the police. Law enforcement officers, in turn, used tear gas against the crowd.
16:00 GMT 31.01.2023 (Updated: 16:35 GMT 31.01.2023)
PARIS (Sputnik) - Police fired tear gas at a protest against the pension reform in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The second nationwide strike against the pension reform is taking place in France on Tuesday, with more than 200 protests taking place across the country. Police expect 1.2 million people to take part in demonstrations across France, and 100,000 people in Paris.
The protest march in Paris began at 13:30 GMT from Italy Square and will proceed to Place Vauban. Tens of thousands of people are participating in the demonstration, including representatives of various industries and youth organizations. Some participants of the protest column began throwing bottles and stones at the police. Law enforcement officers, in turn, used tear gas against the crowd.