https://sputniknews.com/20230131/florida-police-at-least-10-injured-after-drive-by-shooting-gunmen-not-apprehended--1106840795.html

Florida Police: At Least 10 Injured After Drive-By Shooting, Gunmen Not Apprehended

Florida Police: At Least 10 Injured After Drive-By Shooting, Gunmen Not Apprehended

At least 10 people were injured in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Lakeland, Florida, law enforcement officials have detailed.

2023-01-31T03:09+0000

2023-01-31T03:09+0000

2023-01-31T03:03+0000

americas

crime

shooting

drive-by shooting

florida

florida

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_0:139:1920:1219_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe5191d293640bed04f1ff69b830a53.jpg

At least 10 people were injured in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Lakeland, Florida, law enforcement officials have detailed.Two of those injured are now in critical condition, whereas eight others are experiencing nonlife-threatening wounds. All of the victims are men between the ages of 20 and 35.“The vehicle slowed, did not stop, and the four windows went down. It appeared to be occupied by four shooters in the vehicle,” explained Lakeland Police Department Chief Sam Taylor. “They started firing from all four windows of the vehicle and shooting males on both sides.”Taylor added that police believe the shooting was a targeted event but have not identified their suspect, nor released a motive for the shooting. Investigators revealed they found a “felony amount” of marijuana at the crime scene suggesting there was a “narcotic sale” going on at the time, but did not specify if the sale was connected to the shooting."We don’t believe there’s any reason that the public would need to be concerned right now,” Taylor said. “We think that the individuals in the car shot at and shot who they wanted to shoot.”Police are now looking for a dark blue Nissan four-door with dark windows and a temporary tag, and are asking any information regarding the shooting to contact the police.

americas

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

florida, gunmen, drive-by shooting