FBI Searched Penn Biden Center for Classified Docs in Mid-November, Media Suggests

The FBI searched the Penn Biden Center offices in mid-November after Biden's lawyers found approximately ten documents with classified markings originating from Biden's time as Vice President there on November 2, according to American TV broadcaster, who cited sources familiar with the matter on Tuesday.

The search, which did not require a warrant and was not previously disclosed, was conducted with the cooperation of Biden's representatives, the report said. It is unclear whether the FBI found any additional classified material during the mid-November sweep. Other searches of Biden's property, including the search of his Wilmington residence, were announced shortly after taking place. In total, authorities have recovered around 30 classified documents from both Biden's office space and his home in Wilmington, including some materials that were labeled as top secret. Special counsel Robert Hur was appointed to investigate the matter by Merrick Garland on January 12, and is expected to start his work any day, according to the report. The Biden administration has maintained its dedication to cooperating with investigations related to classified material.

