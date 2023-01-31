International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230131/biden-succeeding-trump-as-us-president-low-bar-to-climb--1106868515.html
Biden: Succeeding Trump as US President 'Low Bar to Climb'
Biden: Succeeding Trump as US President 'Low Bar to Climb'
President Joe Biden said in remarks at a Democratic National Committee event that succeeding his predecessor Donald Trump in the Oval Office was a low bar to climb, according to a White House press pool report.
2023-01-31T23:02+0000
2023-01-31T22:55+0000
americas
joe biden
us
donald trump
democratic national committee
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/03/1080974136_0:65:3413:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_18aa50146674729ba7156e73df9c537c.jpg
Biden said succeeding Trump was a "pretty low bar to climb" but added that there was nonetheless a lot of work to do.The US president's commentary came days after his predecessor called on Biden to end the "crazy" Ukraine conflict that Washington has only escalated with its ongoing military aid packages.“First come the tanks, then come the nukes. Get this crazy war ended, now. So easy to do,” Trump said. His remarks at the time came a day after Biden announced the US would be sending 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.Trump announced last fall that he would run for US president in the 2024 presidential election. Trump has repeatedly claimed the 2020 US election was stolen from him through election and voter fraud; however, the claims were not proven in court following the election.
https://sputniknews.com/20230127/trump-claims-he-would-develop-us-domestic-missile-shield-if-reelected-in-2024-1106775543.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/03/1080974136_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4caef39bf3cef0322b44839761cc0e19.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, donald trump, 2024 us election
joe biden, us, donald trump, 2024 us election

Biden: Succeeding Trump as US President 'Low Bar to Climb'

23:02 GMT 31.01.2023
© AP Photo / JIM WATSONThis combination of pictures created on October 30, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden gestures prior to delivering remarks at a Drive-in event in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 29, 2020 and US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives to a campaign rally at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 30, 2020. - President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden fought November 2, 2020 through the eve of an election threatened by legal chaos and fears of violence after Trump, down in the polls and with only hours to go, pushed hard to discredit the US voting process.On Tuesday, the world will witness a country more divided and angry than at any time since the Vietnam War era of the 1970s.
This combination of pictures created on October 30, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden gestures prior to delivering remarks at a Drive-in event in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 29, 2020 and US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives to a campaign rally at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 30, 2020. - President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden fought November 2, 2020 through the eve of an election threatened by legal chaos and fears of violence after Trump, down in the polls and with only hours to go, pushed hard to discredit the US voting process.On Tuesday, the world will witness a country more divided and angry than at any time since the Vietnam War era of the 1970s. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2023
© AP Photo / JIM WATSON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said in remarks at a Democratic National Committee event that succeeding his predecessor Donald Trump in the Oval Office was a low bar to climb, according to a White House press pool report.
Biden said succeeding Trump was a "pretty low bar to climb" but added that there was nonetheless a lot of work to do.
The US president's commentary came days after his predecessor called on Biden to end the "crazy" Ukraine conflict that Washington has only escalated with its ongoing military aid packages.
First come the tanks, then come the nukes. Get this crazy war ended, now. So easy to do,” Trump said. His remarks at the time came a day after Biden announced the US would be sending 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.
Trump announced last fall that he would run for US president in the 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2023
Military
Trump Claims He Would Develop US Domestic ‘Missile Shield’ if Reelected in 2024
27 January, 20:47 GMT
Trump has repeatedly claimed the 2020 US election was stolen from him through election and voter fraud; however, the claims were not proven in court following the election.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала