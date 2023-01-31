https://sputniknews.com/20230131/biden-administration-to-end-covid-19-emergencies-on-may-11--letter-1106840009.html
Biden Administration to End COVID-19 Emergencies on May 11 – Letter
The US Office of Management and Budget said in a letter to Congress that the Biden administration is planning to extend both national health emergencies, related to the COVID-19 pandemic, to May 11 and then end them.
"The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) were declared by the Trump Administration in 2020. They are currently set to expire on March 1 and April 11, respectively," the letter said on Monday.The Trump administration declared the twin COVID-19 emergency on January 27, 2020, and on January 11, 2022 the PHE was renewed by Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.“To be clear, continuation of these emergency declarations until May 11 does not impose any restriction at all on individual conduct with regard to COVID-19,” OMB added in its statement. “They do not impose mask mandates or vaccine mandates. They do not restrict school or business operations. They do not require the use of any medicines or tests in response to cases of COVID-19.”The agency further underscored that a phased ending to the PHE was preferable as an all-out end would effectively cause "wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system."However, the Monday development comes as House Republicans were already preparing to pass legislation that would have immediately ended emergency COVID-19 declarations. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has since stated that the lower chamber still plans to vote on its resolution.The end of the PHE will also bring about the end of the Title 42 border policy, which presently allows officials working on the US-Mexico border to expel any foreign nationals, citing public health protections.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Office of Management and Budget said in a letter to Congress that the Biden administration is planning to extend both national health emergencies, related to the COVID-19 pandemic, to May 11 and then end them.
"The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) were declared by the Trump Administration in 2020. They are currently set to expire on March 1 and April 11, respectively," the letter said on Monday.
"At present, the Administration’s plan is to extend the emergency declarations to May 11, and then end both emergencies on that date. This wind-down would align with the Administration’s previous commitments to give at least 60 days’ notice prior to termination of the PHE."
The Trump administration declared the twin COVID-19 emergency on January 27, 2020, and on January 11, 2022 the PHE was renewed by Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.
“To be clear, continuation of these emergency declarations until May 11 does not impose any restriction at all on individual conduct with regard to COVID-19,” OMB added in its statement. “They do not impose mask mandates or vaccine mandates. They do not restrict school or business operations. They do not require the use of any medicines or tests in response to cases of COVID-19.”
The agency further underscored that a phased ending to the PHE was preferable as an all-out end would effectively cause "wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system."
However, the Monday development comes as House Republicans were already preparing to pass legislation that would have immediately ended emergency COVID-19 declarations. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has since stated that the lower chamber still plans to vote on its resolution.
The end of the PHE will also bring about the end of the Title 42 border policy, which presently allows officials working on the US-Mexico border to expel any foreign nationals, citing public health protections.